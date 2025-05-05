  • home icon
How many overs need to be bowled for a result in today's SRH vs DC IPL 2025 match?

By Shankar
Modified May 05, 2025 22:09 IST
2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Delhi Capitals - Source: Getty
The ground staff bring out the covers at the Uppal Stadium. - Source: Getty

The second innings of the IPL 2025 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, May 5, was delayed due to rain. DC had recovered from an early collapse to reach 133/7 after 20 overs. Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma contributed 41 runs apiece to rescue DC from a precarious positon and help them reach a score that gave something for their bowlers to bowl at.

However, the heavens opened up before the DC players and the SRH opening batters could walk out to the middle. The IPL regulations dictate that the team bowling second should have bowled a minimum number of five overs to constitute a result in a match.

"The revision of the number of overs should ensure, whenever possible, that both teams have the opportunity of batting for the same number of overs. The team batting second shall not bat for a greater number of overs than the first team unless the latter completed its innings in less than its allocated overs. To constitute a match, a minimum of 5 overs have to be bowled to the team batting second subject to a result not being achieved earlier," the IPL 2025 playing conditions dictate (Under Article 13.7.2).
Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, led by captain Pat Cummins, put in an impressive performance in a must-win clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Hyderabad. The hosts had DC in dire straits at various stages of the innings and it took a 66-run stand for the seventh wicket between Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma for DC to reach 133/7 after 20 overs.

Cummins emerged as the pick of the SRH bowlers, claiming 3/19 in four overs. He took a wicket off the first ball of the DC innings, removing Karun Nair. He backed up that strike by dismissing Faf du Plessis and Abishek Porel cheaply, as well.

If the SRH vs DC match ends in a no-result, then the former will be knocked out of the Playoffs race.

