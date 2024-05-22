How many teams who lost Qualifier 1 went on to play the final in IPL history?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost the Qualifier 1 match of IPL 2024 against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night. The Orange Army will now have to win the Qualifier 2 match on Friday to reach the final. Otherwise, their campaign will end.

Luckily for the SunRisers Hyderabad, history is in their favor. The BCCI introduced the playoffs format in 2012. Since then, the teams who lost Qualifier 1 have made it to the final 10 times in 13 seasons.

The Delhi Daredevils (2012), the Gujarat Lions (2016) and the Delhi Capitals (2021) are the only three teams who failed to qualify for the finals despite finishing in the Top 2 of the points table.

Interestingly, all three teams topped the points table that season, meaning the team that finished second in the league standings after the introduction of the playoffs format always made it to the final.

If the SunRisers Hyderabad lose against the winner of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals Eliminator match, they will become the first team to finish second in the league standings and fail to qualify for the final since Deccan Chargers in 2010.

What is the win-loss record of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL Qualifier 2 matches?

Rahul Tripathi's half-century ended in a losing cause (Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI)

The SunRisers Hyderabad have found themselves in this situation multiple times. SRH participated in the Qualifier 2 match of 2016, 2018 and 2020. They have a 2-1 win-loss record in the Qualifier 2 matches of the playoffs round.

In 2016, SRH beat the Gujarat Lions to qualify for their first-ever final, while in 2018, the Orange Army defeated the Delhi Capitals to secure a place in the summit clash. Two years later, DC avenged that defeat by beating SRH in the Qualifier 2 of 2020.

History is in favor of SRH. It will be interesting to see if they can set up a rematch against KKR in the final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

