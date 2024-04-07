How many times have RCB lost an IPL match when Virat Kohli has scored a hundred?

Another Virat Kohli century in the IPL ended in defeat as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on April 6. It was their third defeat on the trot.

It was Kohli's league-leading eighth IPL ton (113), reaching the landmark off 67 deliveries, yet also the joint-slowest in the competition's history. A century in defeat had fans wondering how often the champion batter ended up on the losing side despite reaching three figures. Unfortunately, the latest RCB loss meant Kohli now tops the list of most IPL centuries in a losing cause with 3.

After several seasons without a century, the 35-year-old broke through in his dream 2016 campaign with four three-figure scores. However, his first-ever IPL ton against the now-defunct Gujarat Lions in 2016 ended in a six-wicket defeat.

He righted the wrong, though, with his second ton by winning RCB a tight run-chase against the Rising Pune Super Giant. Kohli scored another 100 in the very next outing against the Lions but was on the winning side this time. His fourth and final century of the 2016 season also came in an RCB victory against the Punjab Kings.

Kohli had to wait until IPL 2019 to score his next century against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a game RCB won by 10 runs. The legendary right-hander scored back-to-back centuries again in the last IPL against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT).

While the former came in a win, the latter was a defeat that eliminated RCB from playoff qualification. The defeat in his eighth and most recent century against RR today made it three losses when Virat Kohli reached the century milestone.

RR overcame Virat Kohli's 8th IPL century to complete a fourth straight win

Despite Virat Kohli calling RCB's total of 183/3 in 20 overs extremely competitive at the halfway mark, RR had no trouble chasing the score.

Jos Buttler outdid Kohli with a century of his own and led RR to a comfortable six-wicket win with five balls to spare. It was his sixth IPL ton as his 148-run partnership with skipper Sanju Samson all but sealed the deal.

The win took RR to the top of the points table with four wins in as many outings, while the loss was RCB's third straight. At one win and four losses, the Bengaluru-based side are languishing at eighth on the points table.

While RR play GT in their next encounter on April 10, RCB will take on MI the following day.