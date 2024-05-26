How much prize money will IPL 2024 winners and runners-up get?

The highly anticipated IPL 2024 final will take place between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday (May 26). The two teams will face off thrice this season and the SunRisers will aim for their first win against the Knight Riders after losing the league game and Qualifier 1 by four runs and eight wickets, respectively.

On the other hand, KKR will look to complete a hat-trick of wins and clinch their third IPL trophy. Meanwhile, SRH will play for their second trophy.

One of the richest leagues in the world, the IPL will witness the winners take home ₹20 crore, while the runners-up will collect ₹13 crore. The third and fourth-placed teams, i.e., Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), will receive ₹7 crore and ₹6.5 crore, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Emerging player and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) will get richer by ₹20 lakh and ₹12 lakh, respectively. The winner of Orange Cap (Virat Kohli) and Purple Cap (Harshal Patel) will also take home ₹15 lakh each.

The prize has increased several times over the years. The inaugural champions RR had received ₹4.8 crore, while runners-up Chennai Super Kings got ₹2.4 crore. However, the prize for winners (₹20 crore) has remained the same since 2021. The prize was reduced to ₹10 crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020 season.

Interestingly, the prize money is way higher than the Women's Premier League (WPL), where the winners and runners-up got ₹6 crore and ₹3 crore, respectively.

The prize money, however, is lower than KKR's Mitchell Starc'(₹24.75 crore) and SRH's Pat Cummins' (₹20.50 crore) IPL 2024 salaries.

IPL prize money is way higher than other overseas T20 leagues

IPL's prize money is significantly higher than that of other overseas T20 leagues. The 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions were awarded ₹4.13 crore, while the runners-up took home ₹1.65 crore. The winner of 2024 BPL and 2023 The Hundred got Tk 2 crore (roughly ₹1.4 crore) and £150,000 (approx ₹1.5 crore), respectively.

Similarly, the winners and runners-up of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023-24 were awarded ASD 450,000 (roughly ₹3.7 crore) and ASD 260,000 (approx. ₹2.15 crore), respectively.

The winners and runners-up of SA20 received 34 million Rand (₹15 crore) and 16.25 million Rand (₹7.2 crore), respectively.

