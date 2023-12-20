How much will Pat Cummins earn per delivery if he plays all league games in IPL 2024?

Australian Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins was the second-most expensive buy at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction, which was held in Dubai on Tuesday. The fast bowler was purchased by SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) for a humungous sum of ₹20.50 crore.

Briefly, Cummins held the record for becoming the most expensive player in the history of the IPL auction before he was surpassed by his Aussie teammate Mitchell Starc, who was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹24.75 crore. The earlier record for being the most expensive player at the IPL auction was held by Sam Curran, who was purchased for ₹18.50 crore by Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Coming back to Cummins, he was among the players who entered the IPL 2024 auction with a base price of ₹2 crore. The 30-year-old recently led Australia to victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. He won a lot of plaudits for his shrewd captaincy as well as his performance with both bat and ball.

Having purchased him for such a huge price, SunRisers Hyderabad will be keen on Cummins playing at the league matches for the franchise, so that he gets enough chances to make a big impact.

Assuming the Australian right-arm pacer features in all 14 matches for SRH in the league stage, he will end up bowling 336 legal deliveries. In such a scenario, his per delivery cost to the Hyderabad franchise will be approximately ₹6.10 lakh.

Cummins reacts after being signed by SRH for ₹20.50 crore

Sharing his first thoughts after being purchased by the SunRisers Hyderabad at the IPL 2024 auction for ₹20.50 crore, Cummins said that he is pumped to be joining the franchise.

“Pumped to be joining SRH for the upcoming IPL season. I have heard a lot about the orange army, I have played at Hyderabad a few times. I can’t wait to get started. Great to see another Aussie in Travis Head over there. I think we will have a lot of fun this season and hope for plenty of success,” the Australian cricketer said in a video posted by SRH on their X handle.

The experienced right-arm pacer has so far featured in 42 IPL matches in which he has taken 45 wickets at an average of 30.16 and an economy rate of 8.54. With the bat, he has smashed 379 runs at a strike rate of 152.21, which includes three half-centuries.

