How to watch live streaming of IPL 2025 in Pakistan?

The 18th edition of the glamourous Indian Premier League will begin on March 22. Fans from all over the globe can enjoy the league, with the streaming platform "Tapmad" being the principal streaming service for IPL 2025 in Pakistan.

Players from Pakistan were first allowed to play in the first season of the league. The likes of Shahid Afridi, Misbah Ul Haq, Shoaib Akhtar, Sohail Tanvir, and Kamran Akmal were a part of the teams. However, post the 2008 Mumbai Terrorist attacks on Mumbai, there was a ban on players from Pakistan participating in the IPL.

However, fans of the league across the border can enjoy the action on the Over The Top (OTT) service Tapmad. Founded in 2014, it has been an app where fans can watch international and league cricket in Pakistan. All matches, including league stages and knockouts, will be streamed on the platform.

70 league games to be played in IPL 2025 across 12 cities

Fans in 12 host cities and 50 fan parks will be entertained by IPL cricket starting March 22 - Source: Getty

IPL kicks off on March 22 with the 10 teams scheduled to play 14 matches. Teams in respective groups (A or B) will be playing against twice and will be playing against teams of opposition group once. The teams they are seeded against (eg. Mumbai Indians [Group B] vs Chennai Super Kings [Group A]) will be playing each other twice.

Moreover, three teams, Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, and Punjab Kings, will be playing certain matches away from home. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will be playing two matches each at Vizag and Guwahati respectively. Punjab Kings will be playing three matches at the picturesque HPCA International Cricket Stadium, hosting Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians at the venue.

