How will the points table look if today’s KKR vs MI IPL 2024 match is washed out?

The age-old rivalry between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) is slated to happen at the iconic Eden Gardens on May 11. However, as anticipated pre-match, the weather gods intervened to delay the toss, with the ground entirely covered.

Kolkata experienced sporadic rain throughout the week and thunderstorms had been expected on match day. With the chances of a washout increasing by the minute, fans have been eager to know how the points table would shape out in that event.

If the contest is abandoned, both teams will share a point from the outing, with MI remaining second to bottom on the table with 9 points and a net run rate of -0.212 in 13 games. However, grabbing one point from the encounter will be good and bad news for KKR fans. The side will remain on the top of the table with 17 points and an excellent net run rate of +1.453 in 12 games.

This means KKR will be officially through to the playoffs as only two other teams, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) can reach 17 as things stand.

Yet, the downer for KKR is that the path to finish in the top two, which assures two cracks to reach the final, might be tougher.

KKR's final two league-stage games are against Gujarat Titans (GT) on May 13 and Rajasthan Royals on May 19.

As for MI, a washout will leave them with only a game left this season against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 17.

What happened when MI and KKR faced each other earlier in the season?

KKR and MI met only eight days back at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first time in the IPL 2024 season.

The clash saw one of the few lower-scoring encounters of the season, with MI restricting KKR to 169 in 19.5 overs. However, the visitors produced a sub-par response to be bowled out for 145 and suffer a 24-run defeat.

Venkatesh Iyer was the star performer with the bat for KKR, smashing a 52-ball 70 that included six boundaries and three maximums. Ace pacer Mitchell Starc finally broke out of his slump in the contest, finishing with figures of 4/33.

KKR's spin twins, Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy bagged two wickets each to stiffle the MI batters in the middle overs. Despite the terrific result, KKR still trails MI in head-to-head meetings 10-23.

