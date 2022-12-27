"How will they stay in the basement?" - Aakash Chopra on the IPL 2023 auction's importance for the Mumbai Indians

Aakash Chopra has highlighted the IPL 2023 auction's importance for the Mumbai Indians (MI) as they are not used to finishing with the wooden spoon as they did last season.

The Mumbai-based franchise released 13 players, including veteran Kieron Pollard, ahead of the mini-auction. They traded in Jason Behrendoff and acquired eight more players at the auction in Kochi on Friday, December 23.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the auction was extremely crucial for the Mumbai Indians, reasoning:

"This was an extremely important auction for the Mumbai Indians because they are not used to being where they were last year. They take the penthouse, how will they stay in the basement? But the Mumbai Indians were No. 10, at the bottom."

The former Indian opener pointed out that the likelihood of Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah bowling together in next year's IPL should help the five-time champions' cause. He observed:

"So it was important for them to make the auction count. Jofra Archer and Jasprit Bumrah will be available, so in any case, the team will start looking slightly better. Their total squad strength is 24. They have filled the entire eight overseas slots."

MI bought Jofra Archer for ₹8 crore at the IPL 2022 auction despite knowing that the England pacer would not be available that season. Rohit Sharma and Co. will hope that their two premier pacers, who have been laid low by injuries of late, are fully fit and available for the entire IPL 2023.

"They made two huge purchases" - Aakash Chopra on the Mumbai Indians' acquisitions of Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson

Aakash Chopra reckons Cameron Green and Jhye Richardson were significant buys for the Mumbai Indians, elaborating:

"They made two huge purchases - Cameron Green and after that they had less money left, so Jhye Richardson. But Jhye Richardson, in my opinion, is a steal if you are watching the BBL (Big Bash League), which I watch."

The reputed commentator concluded by picking the four overseas players MI are likely to field in their playing XI, stating:

"You will want to play two overseas fast bowlers because the Indian fast bowling quality is not there. So I am thinking one of Jhye Richardson or Jason Behrendoff, Jofra one hundred percent, and then Cameron Green and Tim David. Tristan Stubbs and Dewald Brevis can take a backseat."

Duan Jansen is the other overseas player in MI's squad. The South African left-arm seamer was likely picked as a backup for Behrendoff and is unlikely to feature in the playing XI unless there are injury issues.

