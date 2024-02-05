"Hyderabad ka Salaar"- Bhuvneshwar Kumar receives special wishes as he turns 34

The cricket community and fans extended warm wishes to veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he turned 34 on Monday (February 5). Bhuvneshwar is currently playing in the Ranji Trophy for Uttar Pradesh. He last played for India in November 2022, a T20I against New Zealand in Napier.

The selectors have moved on from him following that tour and have been giving chances to younger players.

Bhuvneshwar had formed a great partnership with the likes of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah during the last decade and churned out several match-winning performances for India across formats. However, a slight dip in form in 2022 resulted in him being snubbed from the national team. He is still an integral player for Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise in IPL and also their bowling spearhead.

On the occasion of Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 34th birthday, members of the cricket fraternity and fans were quick to wish him well on social media platforms. His former Indian teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Suresh Raina led the way with their posts on X. Soon, others joined him in wishing Bhuvi a wonderful birthday.

One fan wrote:

"Hyderabad ka Salaar. Happy Birthday Swing King @BhuviOfficial."

Here are some of the wishes:

"It's not looking good in the current scenario"- Aakash Chopra on chances of comeback of Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra recently opined that Bhuvneshwar Kumar's international comeback seems unlikely after analyzing the decisions of national selectors. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra said in December 2023:

"I and you won't decide his career because we are not the selectors, and who are we to say whether it's over or a long career is left? It's not looking good in the current scenario. It seems like a roadblock has come. You are not getting opportunities. You had a decent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and a decent IPL as well but you are not getting picked anywhere."

Chopra continued:

"It was decided long back that they won't pick him in ODIs but now they are not picking him for T20Is also. So it seems like the selectors have started looking in other directions and there are options. This is the reality of Indian cricket. So for Bhuvi, you get the drift."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.

