Hyderabad rain prediction today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs LSG match in IPL 2024?

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will host the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in a crucial encounter ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday, May 8. This marks the first of three consecutive home matches for SRH and three successive away for LSG.

SRH are precariously placed in fourth place after their net run rate suffered, courtesy of the recent defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. LSG, on the other hand, were battered in their final home game of the season by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). KL Rahul and company were defeated by 98 runs and now find themselves in the sixth position in the points table.

In a way, this is a virtual knockout in the race to the playoffs, as the team losing today will have to hope for a miracle to qualify, considering there are so many teams in the race.

As far as the weather is concerned, rain is likely to have a say in the contest in Hyderabad. Parts of Telangana received rainfall on May 7, and according to the weather report, there is more than a decent chance of the contest being interrupted due to rain.

There is no downpour predicted in the morning, but the weather considerably worsens by the time the match nears. There is more than half a chance that precipitation makes its appearance over the course of the match, and there is no telling about its intensity.

Qualification scenario for SRH and LSG could get complicated with a washout in Hyderabad

Although there is still a chance that the contest could be conducted, even a shortened one, the possibility of a washout also has to be considered. In the event of rain preventing any play, both teams will be awarded a point each, which will give both of them 13 points. However, it will not improve their net run rate, with only two matches remaining in their league schedule.

"We like playing at home, we’ll wait and see what’s ahead of us. Hopefully a few more fireworks," Cummins had said following SRH's loss to MI in Mumbai.

SRH's batting has been a concern after a blockbuster first half of the season. The Orange Army have won three out of their four home matches this season, with the sole loss coming against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

