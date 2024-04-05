Hyderabad weather forecast today: What are the chances of rain during the SRH vs CSK match in IPL 2024?

The 18th match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will see SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 5.

Hyderabad have had a topsy-turvy run so far in this year's cash-rich league. They came close to winning the first game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but fell short by four runs in a 200-plus run chase. In the next game, they thrashed Mumbai Indians (MI) by 31 runs after posting a record-breaking 277/3 on the board.

However, they suffered defeat once again, this time to Gujarat Titans, and occupy the seventh spot with one win from three games.

Defending champions CSK, on the other hand, won their first two games of IPL 2024 to gain an early advantage. However, their last game against Delhi Capitals (DC) resulted in a loss. Thus, they find themselves in third spot with four points from three games.

While an interesting contest awaits fans in Hyderabad on Friday night, fans are eager to know whether rain will hamper game time. To their delight, there is no chance of precipitation at all in and around the stadium during the IPL 2024 game between SRH and CSK.

Although there would be significant cloud cover, it is unlikely to cause any rain. Thus, a full 40 overs of game is expected on Friday.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the higher side, ranging between 33 and 37 degrees Celsius, according to Accuweather. Humidity, meanwhile, will be less, ranging in 20s.

"One thing we want to improve is assessing the conditions slightly quicker" - CSK batting coach Michael Hussey

Chennai's batting coach Michael Hussey cited their inability to read the conditions well as a reason behind their defeat to the Delhi Capitals in the last game.

He asserted that they would want to improve on the aspect when they face the SunRisers.

"One thing we want to improve is assessing the conditions slightly quicker than we did in the last match. It is important for players who start in the middle to assess the conditions quickly and send the messages back," Hussey told reporters.

