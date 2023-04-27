"I was able to help the team win" - KKR's Varun Chakravarthy on his match-winning performance against RCB

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy put in a match-winning performance of 3/27 in his four overs against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Wednesday, April 26. Chasing a score of 200, the RCB batters were derailed by the KKR spinners and fell short of the target by 21 runs, with Chakravarthy being the wrecker in chief.

Speaking to KKR's social media handle, the 31-year-old reasoned about dedicating the Man of the Match award to his wife and son at the post-match presentation.

Chakravarthy said:

" Yeah, I dedicated the award to my son Aathman and my wife Neha because I am not able to be with them, I am not able to support them but still I am missing them a lot, I want to see them so that's the best thing which has happened to me right now and I am missing them."

Varun also spoke about how he managed to bowl well at the batting-friendly Chinnaswamy Stadium:

" Thats how life is. Last match I got tonked for 49 runs in four overs and this match I was able to help the team win, so that's how life is and we have to move on."

He concluded by talking about the importance of the win:

" Definitely a very important match to win because I can see the team shaping up and we are right now having a structure for the team and hopefully it's working out so we can continue the winning streak."

KKR had lost their previous four games before the win against RCB and are seventh in the points table with three wins in eight games.

"More focussed on accuracy rather than more variations" - Varun Chakravarthy on his bounce-back season

Varun Chakravarthy has had a comeback season for KKR in IPL 2023

Kolkata Knight Riders spinner Varun Chakravarthy has bounced back emphatically this season after a dismal showing a year ago. The mystery spinner credited his focus on consistency and accuracy over variations as the primary reason for his turnaround in performance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation after his Man-of-the-Match performance against RCB, Varun said:

"More focused on accuracy rather than more variations. I didn't want to add more variations. I have been working a lot and I'd like to credit AC Pratheepan - he's been working for me and even Abhishek Nayar. I'd like to thank them."

Varun Chakravarthy has picked up 13 wickets in eight matches at an average of 18.38 after his disappointing season last year, where he picked up just six wickets in 11 games.

KKR will now take on defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, April 29.

Poll : 0 votes