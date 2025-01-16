"I am absolutely convinced he would have scored runs if he had played all Tests" - Aakash Chopra picks 2 RR players as India's potential Test batters

Former player Aakash Chopra has picked Dhruv Jurel among India's potential future Test batters. He opined that the Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter would have been among the runs had he played all Tests in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25.

India suffered a 1-3 defeat to Australia in the five-match BGT 2024-25. Jurel played only the first Test and had to make way for Rohit Sharma once the Indian captain joined the team after the birth of his second child.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the cricketer-turned-commentator picked Sai Sudharsan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devdutt Padikkal among India's potential future Test batters. Chopra included Jurel on that list, saying (9:25):

"What about Dhruv Jurel? They have already started investing in Dhruv Jurel. He is a quality player and can actually play as a batter also. He is just 23. When everyone was struggling for India A, how well he batted. It's not easy to bat like that on Australian pitches."

"I am absolutely convinced he would have scored runs if he had played all Tests, in case he had played after Perth also. He has the fight like you see in Nitish Kumar Reddy. It's not tangible but Dhruv Jurel has something. He has got that thing," the former India batter added.

Aakash Chopra claimed that Dhruv Jurel has an excellent temperament and doesn't get flustered even if he gets hit with a few bouncers. He added that the Uttar Pradesh player's technique looks so sorted and structured that one feels he would do well in Test cricket.

"Completely out-of-the-box name" - Aakash Chopra on Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag has represented India in a solitary ODI and nine T20Is. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra chose Riyan Parag as another Rajasthan Royals player who could become a part of India's Test batting lineup.

"After that, I am again going towards a youngster. Let me just throw one name and I would want you to tell me whether it's right or wrong. Should he be thought about at all? His name is Riyan Parag. Interesting name. Completely out-of-the-box name," he said (10:55).

However, the former India opener opined that the Assam player cannot be judged based on his first-class record.

"He does well for Assam but when he does well for Assam, especially in four-day cricket, you have to take it with a pinch of salt because he is going to score runs where Assam plays cricket and the huge role he has in that team. However, should his first-class numbers be seen in the same way as say Devdutt Padikkal or Sai Sudharsan? I don't think so," Chopra explained.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Riyan Parag can bowl a few overs apart from batting in the middle order. He added that the spin-bowling all-rounder should play for India A consistently and be picked in the Indian Test squad based on his performances against other countries' A teams.

