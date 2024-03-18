"I am addressing something before they believe I should address it" - Ravichandran Ashwin opens up on misconceptions about his leadership

Veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin felt being proactive and a constant thinker has led to misconceptions about his leadership, resulting in him never captaining India.

Despite playing for India since 2010 and being recognized as one of the sharpest brains in the sport, the 37-year-old has not enjoyed extended captaincy stints. Ashwin led the Punjab Kings in the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons with relative success, winning 12 out of 28 games.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ashwin detailed how his being two steps ahead of others has worked against him for leadership roles.

"The cricket community likes to keep it really simple. Unless it's broken, they wouldn't try to mend it. But I come from a school where even before it's broken, I want to make sure I stitch it up and don't get to a point where it's broken. Why is this happening? That's the question that people fail to recognize I am addressing something before they believe I should address it," said Ashwin.

"Everybody has unique methods. A method that's worked for me, will not work for Jadeja. Because their journey is different and mine is different. They might get five opportunities but I will get only two. And I made peace with the fact that I will get only two," he added.

Despite limited captaincy opportunities, Ashwin has been one of India's most accomplished bowlers. The 37-year-old recently became only the second Indian behind Anil Kumble to complete 500 Test wickets.

"They just thought he would not fit the bill as a leader and that's quite an unfair assessment" - Ravichandran Ashwin

Ashwin receives a guard of honor during his 100th Test

Ravichandran Ashwin also believes to be unfairly billed as someone who would enforce things that work for him on others,

The veteran cricketer has led Tamil Nadu in the past, leading them to the Vijay Hazare Trophy title in 2008-09. Ashwin also captained India A in the 2018 Deodhar Trophy and led the Dindigul Dragons whenever available since the inaugural TNPL season in 2016.

"It's not like I change my action and tomorrow if I am leading a side, I would go to Jadeja and tell him that he should change his action. I'm not that dumb. In a way, people just assumed that that's how it could be. They just thought he would not fit the bill as a leader and that's quite an unfair assessment," said Ashwin.

Recently, Ashwin played his historic 100th Test for India in the series finale against England at Dharamsala.

He will next be seen in action playing for the Rajasthan Royals in the 2024 IPL season, starting March 22.