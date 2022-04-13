"I always look at a photograph of my parents" - PBKS pacer Vaibhav Arora recalls dream debut vs CSK

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Vaibhav Arora had a dream debut against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), returning with figures of 2/21 which included 14 dot deliveries at the Brabourne Stadium.

He picked up crucial wickets in the powerplay that restricted CSK to 126 runs. The four-time champions eventually lost the game by 54 runs.

Recalling his debut, Vaibhav Arora stated that he and fielding coach Jonty Rhodes discussed their plans on their way to the ground.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Vaibhav said:

"The only thing that was going on in my head was - I'll be playing the match. I knew I would be bowling with the new ball against Robin Uthappa and Ruturaj Gaikwad and I was planning how to bowl against them. Jonty Rhodes was sitting beside me and we discussed possible field settings and plans. So the bus journey was just spent planning."

He added:

"I also always look at a photograph of my parents on my way to the ground as they are a big source of motivation, and it makes me happy to look at a photograph of them."

The 24-year-old cricketer from Himachal Pradesh found out about his debut a night prior to the game against the defending champions.

Throwing light on what the message was from the coach and captain, Vaibhav Arora said:

"One night before the match we had a meeting where Anil sir and Mayank bhai informed me that I would be making my debut against CSK. They called me over and said, 'You will be playing tomorrow. Just think of this as another game. Keep doing the same things that you do for Himachal Pradesh.'

"I was excited because this was the reward for all the hard yards I had put in. It was my time now. I was motivated but also under a bit of pressure to prove myself."

The youngster, who was part of the franchise in 2020 as a net bowler, lived up to expectations in the first game. He followed it up with figures of 0/34 against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

"It was my wish to bowl to Dhoni bhai" - Vaibhav Arora

Playing his first game against Chennai, the youngster wished to go hard at former CSK captain MS Dhoni. However, he didn't have the opportunity as Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal bowled him out before Dhoni came to the crease.

Vaibhav Arora added:

"Of course Mahi bhai ( MS Dhoni). It was my wish to bowl to Dhoni bhai as I had never had the opportunity to bowl against him. But the ball was swinging and the team situation was such that I had to bowl my four overs upfront. It was my dream to bowl to Mahi bhai."

Vaibhav will hope to continue the momentum in his third fixture against the Mumbai Indians tonight.

