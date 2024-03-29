"I always have my options ready on both sides of the wicket" - Riyan Parag after his 84* in RR vs DC IPL 2024 clash

Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag recently stated that he has been working on trying to score on both sides of the wicket. The youngster also said he trusts his methods to work against any type of delivery and any bowler.

Parag played perhaps his best innings for the Royals on Thursday against Delhi Capitals since his IPL debut. With Rajasthan struggling at 36/3 after 7.2 overs, the Assam-born player smashed seven fours and six maximums during his 45-ball 84*.

Speaking to the host broadcaster after his knock, the right-handed batter elaborated on his approach, saying:

"I always have my options ready on both sides of the wicket. That's what I've been working on lately and I just back myself. I know I've got the power and the strength to dig out yorker balls or even hit sixes off the short balls. So, I'm just backing myself and whenever it comes, I'm going to hit a boundary. Sometimes, it does work out and sometimes it doesn't."

The 22-year-old explained his approach against Anrich Nortje, revealing that he has spent a lot of time practising such deliveries.

"I think it's not about the bowler but the ball he is bowling and I practiced a lot of those balls and I could execute a few of them tonight."

The youngster was ruthless against Nortje, carting him for 25 runs in the 20th over, including three fours and two sixes.

"I was confident in myself that if I did take it deep, I could get a lot of runs" - Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag. (Image Credits: Twitter)

With the top three failing to contribute, Parag stated that the message from the management was to take it deep as the wicket was good to bat on. He added:

"Sanga [Kumar Sangakkara, Royals' head coach] came in and Sanju [Samson] bhaiyya [brother] came in and told to take it [the innings] deep. I was confident in myself that if I did take it deep, I could get a lot of runs at the end. So someone coming in new... it isn't that easy. For someone staying and knowing the wicket, it's a little easier and I just backed myself."

The total of 185 proved to be enough as Rajasthan Royals' all-round bowling attack fashioned a second consecutive win for them by 12 runs.