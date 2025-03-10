"I apologise unreservedly to Delhi Capitals and its supporters" - Harry Brook after withdrawing from the IPL for a second successive season

Star England batter Harry Brook has explained his decision to pull out of IPL 2025 and apologized to the Delhi Capitals for withdrawing, days before the start of the season. The right-handed batter stated that he wishes to fully focus on playing for the national team and trust the people who guided him to make the decision.

Brook fetched a ₹6.25 crore worth of contract from the Capitals but will miss the tournament for the second consecutive season. The Yorkshire batter did not play in the competition last year either, citing his grandmother's demise and his only appearance in the IPL was in 2023, featuring for the SunRisers Hyderabad.

Taking to Instagram, Brook said he loves the game to the hilt and is grateful to play at the highest level but wishes to commit fully to the national team at this stage. The 26-year-old wrote:

"I have made the very difficult decision to pull out of the upcoming IPL. I apologise unreservedly to the Delhi Capitals and their supporters. I love cricket. Ever since I was a young boy I have dreamt of playing for my country and I am extremely thankful to have the opportunity to play the game I love at this level. With the guidance of people I trust, I have taken the time to seriously consider this decision. It is a really important time for England cricket and I want to fully commit to preparing for the upcoming series."

The Englishman faces a ban from IPL for two years as tournament officials had clarified that players pulling out after the auction other than medical purpose or injury-related reasons will be dealt with strictly. The Capitals will also need to find a replacement for Brook.

"I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date" - Harry Brook

Harry Brook. (Image Credits: Getty)

With the youngster in frame to become England's white-ball captain and a home Test series against India looming, he believes it's the right decision at this stage. The 26-year-old added:

"In order to do this, I need time to recharge after the busiest period in my career to date. I know not everyone will understand, and I don't expect them to, but I have to do what I believe is right and playing for my country remains my priority and focus. I remain hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given and the support I receive."

The Yorkshire batter could become England's white-ball captain, with Jos Buttler stepping down amid their Champions Trophy debacle.

