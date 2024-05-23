"I would not be applying for the job"- Andy Flower rules out being India's head coach after T20 World Cup 2024

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) head coach Andy Flower has confirmed that he had not applied for the post of India's head coach after the T20 World Cup 2024 ends. The BCCI had invited applications for their new head coach after the showpiece event and several big names have been linked to the job.

However, Flower stressed how content he was in continuing to be a coach in franchise cricket and intended to continue his role there rather than looking at the Men in Blue coach opening.

Here's what Andy Flower told reporters in the press conference after the IPL 2024 Eliminator:

"I have not applied and I would not be applying for the job. I am happy with my involvement in the franchise league at the moment. I am really enjoying it. It is fascinating stuff and I have worked with some amazing organisations and I am happy with that at the moment."

Flower has been at the helm of the England team in the past and tasted great success, especially in Test cricket. However, he has also achieved similar success as a coach in different franchise leagues and is keen on continuing to do so.

Andy Flower on Dinesh Karthik's contributions to RCB

Veteran RCB wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik may have played his last IPL game after his team was beaten in the Elimnator by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, May 22. While Karthik hasn't announced it officially, the way he thanked the crowd and his players after the game suggested that it was his swansong.

Flower was highly impressed with the impact Karthik was able to have despite having very little game time in the build-up to the IPL 2024 season.

"What he (Karthik) has done for us -- runs-wise, attitude-wise -- has been really special. I respect him for that. He is going to be super successful in whatever he goes on to. He is a brilliant commentator already. He quite likes the idea of coaching as well -- helping and working with other people, which I am not surprised about. I also think he might play a few more little tournaments along the way," he explained.

Karthik is the second-highest run-scorer for RCB among Indians after Virat Kohli with 937 runs from 60 matches at a strike rate of 162.95. He scored 326 of those this season at a sensational strike rate of 187.35.

