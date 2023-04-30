"I believe it was a minor surgery" - Mark Boucher confirms Jofra Archer travelled to Belgium for a minor procedure amid IPL 2023

Mumbai Indians head coach Mark Boucher has confirmed that Jofra Archer traveled to Belgium for a minor surgery on his elbow. The former South African keeper-batter hopes the pacer's return can solve their death-bowling woes.

According to a recent report from a British outlet, the Barbadian-born Englishman went to Belgium as his elbow injury resurfaced amid his IPL 2023 stint with the Mumbai Indians. However, Archer released a strongly-worded tweet, accusing the media of publishing baseless news.

Jofra Archer @JofraArcher Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy.



Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem . Putting out an article without knowing the facts & without my consent is crazy. Who ever the reporter is shame on you , an already worrying and troubling time for a player and you exploit it for your personal gain, it’s people like you that are the problem .

Speaking at a press conference ahead of MI's upcoming match against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, Boucher said that it was only a minor surgery and heaped praise on Archer's bowling skills.

As quoted by Cricbuzz, the 46-year-old stated:

"Yes, he was. I believe it was a minor surgery. We all know what Jofra can do. He's been a fantastic bowler for many years now. So, he adds a different dimension to our attack. Obviously, some good pace. He can bowl with the new ball and he's very good at the death as well. It is one area where we've struggled a bit. So, he can hopefully come in and fulfil that role, bowling in those situations."

The tearaway England pacer has played only two matches in IPL 2023 so far and has managed to take only one wicket. As for the Mumbai Indians, the five-time champions are languishing in ninth with three wins from seven matches.

"Never really had a thought of trying to give up on any of the formats" - Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer. (Image Credits: Getty)

Despite his frequent injury troubles, Jofra Archer has stated that he has never thought of giving up any of the formats. However, the pacer admitted that he might need to manage his workload.

The 28-year-old told ESPN Cricinfo:

"I've never really had a thought of trying to give up on any of the formats as yet. Let me get through this year and see how the body's feeling, but I don't plan to give up any of the three. I may have to manage my workloads for at least a year, and that's absolutely fine with me. But I want to make the most of all the cricket that is available to me."

The right-arm speedster hasn't played Test cricket since March 2021 and is likely targeting a red-ball comeback during the 2023 Ashes series.

