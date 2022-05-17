"I am a big fan of Shahrukh Khan" - USA's Monank Patel & Aaron Jones excited about Bollywood superstar's involvement in MLC

United States of America (USA) cricket team captain Monank Patel and vice-captain Aaron Jones are ecstatic about the involvement of Bollywood star and Knight Riders Group (KRG) co-owner Shahrukh Khan in the upcoming Major League Cricket (MLC).

Khan announced that KRG will be one of the founding investors in MLC as they see great potential in the game of cricket in the USA. They will also build a world-class stadium in Los Angeles which is set to be a major focus of MLC and even possibly of the 2028 Olympics.

Major League Cricket @MLCricket STADIUM NEWS Plans are underway to build an iconic home for cricket in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area!



"MLC venue in Southern California takes significant step forward with Great Park in the City of Irvine"



bit.ly/38qMCSh



#buildamericancricket STADIUM NEWSPlans are underway to build an iconic home for cricket in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area!"MLC venue in Southern California takes significant step forward with Great Park in the City of Irvine" 🚨 STADIUM NEWS 🚨 Plans are underway to build an iconic home for cricket in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area!"MLC venue in Southern California takes significant step forward with Great Park in the City of Irvine"👉 bit.ly/38qMCSh 👈 #buildamericancricket https://t.co/BKo9CGKpGq

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Aaron James expressed his excitement about finally meeting Shahrukh Khan as he is a huge fan of the Bollywood superstar. He said:

"For me personally, I am a big fan of Shahrukh Khan. I am really excited that we will get to meet him for sure as he is coming to the US and invest in US cricket."

KolkataKnightRiders @KKRiders UPDATE:

tkriders.com/news/knight-ri…



#BuildAmericanCricket #MLC #Cricket UPDATE: @MLCricket and the Knight Riders Group are joining hands to build a world class cricket venue in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area in #USA . More details inside: 🚨🇺🇸UPDATE: @MLCricket and the Knight Riders Group are joining hands to build a world class cricket venue in the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area in #USA. More details inside: tkriders.com/news/knight-ri…#BuildAmericanCricket #MLC #Cricket https://t.co/oHAFP0GJ73

Fan-following is going to increase with Shahrukh Khan's involvement in MLC: USA captain Monank Patel

Monank Patel, meanwhile, believes that the involvement of Shahrukh Khan will only benefit USA cricket as more and more viewers will be excited to see what unfolds in the MLC.

The 29-year-old also feels that with the crop of talent that the United States have, MLC will be successful. On this, he stated:

"I think definitely the fan-following is going to increase. Minor League Cricket is going on now and this is its second year in 2022. The way cricket is going right now, I think Major League Cricket is going to be really successful."

Patel further commented on how youngsters in the US are already keen on pursuing cricket professionally:

"Shahrukh Khan coming and putting in a team, already the fans are very excited. The youngsters are really excited to make their career in cricket too."

The United States have won all six of their games so far in their group at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. This is a golden opportunity for them to create history by featuring in a cricket World Cup event for the very first time.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee