“I had brought only one kit with me” - Punjab Kings star’s shocking claim after impressive performance in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batter Nehal Wadhera has revealed that he was not expecting to play the side's clash against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 1. Wadhera was acquired by PBKS for ₹4.20 crores at the IPL 2025 auction but missed their opening game against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

However, he came in as the Impact Sub at No. 4 in PBKS' 172-run chase against LSG last night. Wadhera immediately made his mark in IPL 2025, scoring a blistering 43* off 25 deliveries with three boundaries and four maximums. His heroics helped PBKS achieve the target in a mere 16.2 overs with eight wickets to spare.

Speaking to the broadcasters about any possible nerves while playing his first game for PBKS, Wadhera said (via Hindustan Times):

"I didn’t feel much nerves but I didn’t know that I would be playing today so I had brought only one kit with me, later I got to know that I’m playing today."

The 24-year-old added:

"We needed this win as well, Shreyas bhai and all played really well, our bowlers bowled well and the way Prabhsimran batted was really good too."

Wadhera added an unbeaten 67 off just 37 deliveries with skipper Shreyas Iyer (52*) to propel PBKS to victory. The southpaw spent the first two seasons of his IPL career with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in 2023 and 2024.

"One of the best coaches I have worked under" - Nehal Wadhera on Ricky Ponting

In the same interview, Nehal Wadhera hailed Ricky Ponting as "one of the best coaches" he has worked with in his young career. Ponting was appointed PBKS' head coach ahead of the 2025 season after spending seven years with the Delhi Capitals (DC).

"He (Ricky Ponting) is one of the best coaches I have worked under, I have never heard a negative word from Ricky Ponting till now. He only talks positive things, when a coach gives such remarks, it boosts your confidence," Wadhera said.

Wadhera also had high praise for skipper Shreyas Iyer, saying:

"The way Shreyas has been captaining the side it has been great, the way he told me to play my natural game and go with the flow of the game, it’s great. The experience which I gained in these last two years, I wanted to showcase my experience here with Punjab. That’s how I have been preparing."

The win took PBKS second on the IPL 2025 points table with two victories in as many outings. They will look to complete a hat-trick of wins in their next encounter against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 5.

