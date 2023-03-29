"I call him the machine" - Mayank Agarwal opens up on his relationship with SRH captain Aiden Markram

SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) opening batter Mayank Agarwal recently stated that he looks forward to playing under skipper Aiden Markram in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a video shared by the Hyderabad-based franchise on their YouTube channel, Agarwal pointed out that he has shared the dressing room with Markram in the past as well for Punjab Kings (PBKS).

He revealed that the calls the South African batter a 'machine', considering the amount of hard work he puts in. Speaking of the SRH captain, here's what Mayank Agarwal said:

"He is a great guy. Apart from being a fantastic cricketer, he is a great guy. So that tells you a lot about him. I call him the machine, and that's for a reason. Somebody who works really hard on his game, who really thinks a lot about his game, and who is genuinely a great guy, and who has a very happy and relaxed vibe around him."

"I'm really looking forward to playing under him because we had a bond when we played for Punjab. I'm really looking forward to building on that when we play now for SRH," he added.

Aiden Markram was named the new captain of SRH ahead of this year's cash-rich league. It is worth mentioning that he led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to a championship triumph in the inaugural season of Cricket South Africa's SA20 earlier this year.

"Being part of both those tours, it's just a phenomenal feeling" - Mayank Agarwal on winning back-to-back Test series in Australia

Mayank Agarwal made his debut in the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia in 2018. India scripted history by beating the hosts 2-1 in the four-match Test series, winning their first-ever Test series on Australian soil.

Agarwal was also a part of the Indian squad when the side clinched a 2-1 Test series victory in Australia again in 2019-20.

Elaborating on the experience, he stated that it was an incredible feeling to win two back-to-back Test series Down Under. He added:

"It's an amazing place to play cricket. The kind of intensity with which they play, how hard they play is something that I admire. When we were there and when we won there, that feeling is indescribable.

"I cannot express like, a lot of people and a lot of players, a lot of countries have gone there and played some really good cricket. For us to go there and win it twice in two tours now. Being part of both those tours, it's just a phenomenal feeling."

Mayank Agarwal has featured in 21 Tests and has mustered 1488 runs from the same at an impressive average of 41.33. He last played a red-ball game for India in March 2022.

