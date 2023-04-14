"I can now pick and choose when I can be with them" - Trent Boult opens up on becoming a freelance cricketer

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has opened up on his decision to sacrifice a central contract and become a freelance cricketer. The left-arm bowler conceded that the move has allowed him to spend as much time as he wants with his family, which wasn't possible before.

Boult made the stunning decision to give up his central contract with New Zealand Cricket (NZC) in August 2022 to make himself available for franchise cricket. Since then, the 33-year-old has played for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League (BBL) and the Mumbai Indians Emirates in ILT20. He is currently plying his trade for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2023.

Speaking to the Times of India, the Rotorua-born pacer highlighted that cricketers have lives outside the field and that family circumstances influence decisions massively. He explained:

"I have always focused well and enjoyed all formats of the game. Obviously, there's more cricket through international cricket and the leagues. It's natural for everyone to move through stages of their lives.

"Things happen off the field for cricketers as well, like getting married and having kids. Circumstances change. I have three young boys who I didn't see much. I can now pick and choose when I can be with them."

When asked to comment on how his life has changed as a freelance player, Boult said it's almost the same. He added that he is relishing his time with the Rajasthan Royals, saying:

"My routine stays similar to what it has been to my international career over the years. It's always a challenge coming into a new franchise and a new year.

"I'm thoroughly enjoying my time at the Rajasthan Royals and it's a continuation of the environment of the last year into this year. Kumar Sangakkara and his support staff are very involved and research things very well."

Boult has been a real force for the Royals with the new ball. He took 16 scalps in as many matches last year and has five wickets from three fixtures in the ongoing edition.

"Just different types of experiences" - Trent Boult on playing franchise cricket

Trent Boult. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Boult further claimed that franchise cricket carries no pressure on him and that he instead enjoys the experience associated with playing all over the world. He added:

"There's no real pressure. It's just different types of experiences. I'm lucky that I learnt how cricket is played in different parts of the world through international cricket.

"For a New Zealand cricketer coming from small grounds favoring seam and swing where there were literally just 100 players, the biggest challenge was adapting to conditions like Guwahati and Jaipur."

The Royals are currently atop the IPL 2023 standings with six points from four games.

