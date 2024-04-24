Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling coach Wasim Akram has commented that he still supports KKR in the IPL. Akram disclosed that he does not change his favorite team like a chameleon and has always supported KKR, the franchise whom he even worked for in the league.

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram appeared as a guest on Sportskeeda's Match Ki Baat show and shared his views on IPL 2024. When asked about the teams that he expects to finish in the top four, Akram said that the teams that peak at the right time would secure the playoffs berths.

Further giving his views on the same topic, Wasim Akram analyzed Kolkata Knight Riders' chances and said:

"KKR is looking good. I support KKR because, of course, I've worked for them. It's my team, so I support them. I don't change my teams like a chameleon."

KKR could not qualify for the playoffs in the previous two IPL seasons. However, this season, the Knight Riders have started well and currently hold the second position in the points table with 10 points from seven matches.

"The arrival of Gautam Gambhir has made a huge difference" - Wasim Akram comments on KKR's improvement

One major change that happened in KKR's backroom staff this year was the return of Gautam Gambhir as mentor. Wasim Akram spoke about the difference that Gambhir's presence has made at KKR and said:

"Absolutely, I think, the arrival of Gautam Gambhir has made a huge difference in the KKR team. See ever since Gautam left the franchise, KKR reached the final just once, and they lost that one as well. The performance hasn't been that good."

"Look what Gautam has done with Sunil Narine. He backed him and said you will open the batting even if you fail or score, and see the performances that he has given."

KKR defeated the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by one run in their last IPL 2024 match on Sunday. They will play their next match against the Punjab Kings on Friday.

