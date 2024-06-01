"I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket" - Dinesh Karthik announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket today, June 1. While the recently concluded IPL with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) was almost definitely his final season, culminating with teammates giving him a guard of honor, an official announcement was yet to be made.

Karthik chose the evening of his 39th birthday to move on from his playing days through an emotional Instagram post.

The post read:

"I've been overwhelmed by the affection, support and love I have received in the last few days. My deepest gratitude and sincere thanks to all the fans who have made this feeling possible. Having given it plenty of thought for sometime now, I have decided to move on from playing representative cricket. I officially announce my retirement and put my playing days behind me as I square up for the new challenges that lie ahead."

Furthermore, Dinesh Karthik thanked his coaches, captains, selectors, teammates, and parents for their support during his cricketing career.

"I'd like to thank all my coaches, captains, selectors, teammates and members of the support staff who have made this long journey pleasant and enjoyable. Among the millions that play the sport in our country, I consider myself among the lucky few to have had the chance to represent the nation, and luckier still to have earned the goodwill of so many fans and friends," stated Karthik.

"My parents have been pillars of strength and support over all these years, and I wouldn't be what I am without their blessings. I also owe plenty to Dipika, herself a professional sportsperson who often put her career on hold to walk my journey with me. Of course, to all the fans and followers of our great game, a massive thank you! Cricket and cricketers, wouldn't be the same without your support and good wishes," he concluded.

Dinesh Karthik enjoyed an incredible 2024 IPL season, scoring 326 runs at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of over 187 in 15 games.

Having already become a prominent member of various broadcasting teams, Karthik will likely segway into that sphere of the game.

An Overview of Dinesh Karthik's international and IPL career

India v South Africa - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik had a stop-start international career that started way back in ODIs in 2004.

The veteran gloveman played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs, and 60 T20Is in an almost two-decade-long career, with his final game for India coming in the 2022 T20 World Cup. Karthik scored the lone century and 17 half-centuries in his international career and was part of several famous Indian triumphs.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer was integral to India's title run in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Karthik was also India's leading run-scorer in their famous Test series victory in England in 2007.

Coming to the IPL, Karthik has played in all 17 seasons from the inaugural edition in 2008. He won his lone IPL title in the 2013 campaign with the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Karthik is the 10th leading run-scorer in IPL history with 4,842 runs, including 22 half-centuries, in 257 outings.

