"I definitely believe so" - Irfan Pathan says Prithvi Shaw should be given a chance in place of Ishan Kishan in T20Is going forward

Irfan Pathan wants Team India to give Prithvi Shaw a long run in place of Ishan Kishan at the top of the order in T20I cricket going forward.

Shaw was part of India's squad for the recently concluded T20I series against New Zealand but did not get a game. Kishan, who opened alongside Shubman Gill, managed just 24 runs at an underwhelming strike rate of 60.00 in his three innings.

During a discussion on the Star Sports show 'Match Point', Pathan was asked whether Shaw should have been given a chance instead of Kishan, to which he responded:

"Going forward, I definitely believe so. Even in the last game when the series decider was there, a lot of people were asking for Prithvi Shaw to be played. That's when I said that if you are playing Prithvi Shaw, you need to give him a long run."

While asking for Shaw to be given an entire series, the former Indian all-rounder highlighted that the Men in Blue would have to field another wicketkeeper in the XI as well, explaining:

"What is long run? Give him a full series. You can't give him just one match, especially a series decider. The only thing they will have to keep in mind is that Ishan Kishan was playing not only as an opening batter, he was playing as a wicketkeeper-batter as well."

India could field one of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant (once he is fit and available) in the middle order if they intend to leave out Kishan. With the trio unavailable for the series against the Kiwis, Jitesh Sharma was the backup wicketkeeper-batter but he is unlikely to be a part of a full-strength Indian side.

"It will be a fantastic one" - Irfan Pathan on the Prithvi Shaw-Shubman Gill opening combination

Shubman Gill has almost cemented his place as an opener with his century in the final T20I. [P/C: BCCI]

Pathan is thrilled at the prospect of Shaw opening with Gill, stating:

"The team combination might change a bit when Prithvi Shaw plays and Ishan Kishan goes out but I think whenever Prithvi Shaw gets a chance, it will be a fantastic one because on one side you will get a stable opener, who is Shubman Gill."

The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning stars would form a perfect opening combination, observing:

"Then you will get a blockbuster batter in Prithvi Shaw whose strike rate is pretty high. He goes from the word go. So I am really excited for Prithvi to get a long run. I hope he will get it in the future."

India do not have any T20I games lined up immediately. In such a scenario, the players' performances in IPL 2023 might play a huge role in deciding the Men in Blue's opening combination for their next T20I series.

