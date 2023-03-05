"I didn’t get to practice only"- Harmanpreet Kaur on her preparation for Match 1 of WPL 2023

Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur set the stage ablaze in the opening game of WPL 2023 against Gujarat Giants, winning the Player of the Match award for her stunning 65 off 30. Kaur looked in prime form, almost picking up from where she left off against Australia in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal last month.

After the game, Kaur opened up on how she got very little time to practice and how that actually kept her occupied rather than thinking about the semifinal defeat to Australia. She said:

"I didn’t get to practice only (laughs). I got just one day. But that was a good thing, because after the semifinal, as I said, I am someone who thinks a lot, but the team atmosphere was such that I didn’t get the time to think about it a lot. Suddenly, a day after I joined MI, the commitments kept me busy, and I was only thinking about what was next and being in the present."

Harmanpreet Kaur also credited the MI bowlers for restricting GG to just 64:

"What our bowling department did is something that needs to be appreciated. When we were batting, we decided which areas to bowl on, and they adapted to that quickly, which is why it looked like a one-sided game."

Harmanpreet Kaur happy with her match-winning knock

Harmanpreet Kaur was delighted with her performance on Saturday, not for hitting a half-century but because her runs helped MI win. She feels that playing under pressure brings the best out of her, which was apparent in the semifinal against Australia a few days ago.

She elaborated:

"When you contribute and your team wins, it doesn’t matter whether you make a 50+ score or 10-15 runs. Extra pressure on myself takes me into a zone and brings out the best in me.

"When I got to know that I was to lead MI, I knew I had to take the responsibility and bring the best out of each and every player as well. It also brings a good rhythm for the team. I always enjoy it. and whenever I get such an opportunity, I just want to go there and enjoy."

MI will look to continue their momentum in the crunch game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at Brabourne (CCI).

