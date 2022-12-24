"I didn’t sleep much last night, was a bit excited" - Sam Curran ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction

England all-rounder Sam Curran admitted that he spent the night sleeplessly ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction out of excitement. The left-arm seamer claimed it would be special going back to the franchise where his IPL career started back in 2018.

Curran joined the Kings XI Punjab ahead of the 2019 edition for a hefty amount of INR 7.20 crores. In 2023 mini-auction tough, the 24-year-old became the costliest player in IPL auction history. Punjab Kings shelled out INR 18.50 crores after a close competition against Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

The bowling all-rounder later revealed that he underwent a mix of emotions the night before the auction and didn't expect to receive the amount he did. Speaking on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Live – Auction Special, he said:

"I didn’t sleep much last night, was a bit excited, also nervous about how the auction was going to go. But yeah, absolutely overwhelmed and incredibly humbled that I managed to get what I did. I never had any expectations to receive that."

He added:

"Obviously, going back to where it all started for me in the IPL with Punjab, where I did my debut season four years ago. So, to be going back there seems fantastic and I am looking forward to joining a few English team mates as well."

The Surrey cricketer's stocks significantly rose after England's T20 World Cup win in Australia. He earned the Player of the Tournament award for his exceptional bowling performances.

He took 13 wickets in six games at 11.38 and maintained an economy rate of 6.52. His figures of 4-0-12-3 in the final against Pakistan got him the Player of the Match award as well.

"I feel confident going into this tournament" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran in action during the 2022 T20 World Cup final. (Credits: Getty)

Curran underlined that his confidence is at its peak heading into the IPL after delivering stellar performances in the T20 World Cup. The youngster said:

"And yeah, I feel confident going into this tournament, where I’ve come off a fantastic World Cup. And yeah, it’s amazing, I’m just incredibly excited, it’s just a few months away till I will be coming to India, but it’s incredibly exciting."

He added:

"A massively big opportunity, which I’m so excited about, it’s incredible as you can probably imagine. There are so many things running through my mind and yeah it’s absolutely incredible, very overwhelmed."

The 2019 edition saw the Englishman take a hat-trick for Punjab and score a 23-ball 50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

