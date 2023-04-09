"I don’t put too much pressure on myself" - Sam Curran on becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction

Punjab Kings all-rounder Sam Curran recently acknowledged that he doesn't put too much pressure on himself regardless of his price tag. The left-arm seamer believes franchises invest in players for a reason and that their job is to repay that faith.

Curran became the highest-paid player in IPL history, fetching INR 18.5 crores from the Punjab Kings, given his heroics in the 2022 T20 World Cup.

ICC @ICC



13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩



Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances



#T20WorldCup Player of the #T20WorldCup Final13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances Player of the #T20WorldCupFinal 💪13 wickets at an average of 11.38 in the tournament 🤩Sam Curran is the Player of the Tournament for his stellar performances 😍#T20WorldCup https://t.co/LD2xHaA5UL

Speaking to Sky Sports, here's what the 24-year-old had to say:

"I guess they buy you for a reason and they’ve put a lot of faith in me. I don’t put too much pressure on myself and focus on bat and ball. Hopefully I can show some good performances. The price tag is what it is."

However, the Englishman is yet to deliver the level of performance expected from him. The first match against the Kolkata Knight Riders saw him play a cameo of 26 and take the crucial wicket of Andre Russell to help his side to a win.

Although the Surrey all-rounder went wicketless against the Rajasthan Royals, he bowled a match-winning final over to close out the game for Punjab.

"I am just trying to enjoy it and take it one game at a time" - Sam Curran

Sam Curran. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Curran, who has also played for the Chennai Super Kings, further claimed that he can't wait to get his hands on the IPL trophy after failing to do so in the past. He added:

"It's early in the competition. We've started well, but it’s a long tournament, and hopefully we can take it game by game. I had two great years at Chennai. Punjab haven’t won it yet, but hopefully I can change those fortunes. I am just trying to enjoy it and take it one game at a time."

Punjab Kings are one of the two unbeaten sides in IPL 2023 and will face the SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Poll : 0 votes