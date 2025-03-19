"I even have a photo with Sachin sir and Glenn Maxwell" - Shubman Gill recalls fascinating childhood memories ahead of IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill recently opened up about his childhood memories of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He recalled witnessing Mumbai Indians' (MI) practice session at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula when he was around 10 years old.

Ad

He stated that he even threw some balls at the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn Maxwell during the session. The talented batter mentioned that he also clicked pictures with the two.

Gill emphasized that Tendulkar was the reason why he picked up the sport. Speaking on the JioHotstar show Superstars, the GT skipper said:

"I remember attending three to four matches with my father at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula. In the second or third year of the IPL, Mumbai Indians came there for practice. I was around nine or ten years old at the time. I even have a photo with Sachin Sir and Glenn Maxwell. I was throwing balls to them during their practice.

Ad

Trending

"These are some of my earliest memories of the IPL. I was extremely nervous, but I already knew about Sachin Sir. He was the reason I started playing cricket. My father is his biggest fan. Though my dad never had much interest in posters, we had Sachin's posters in our village."

Gill caught the attention of fans with his impressive performances in India's 2018 U19 World Cup triumph. He was the second-highest run-getter in the event, amassing 375 runs across five innings.

Ad

He became a household name with his IPL stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The franchise signed the youngster for ₹1.80 crore ahead of the 2018 edition. The opening batter spent four years with KKR before moving to GT in 2022.

"You gain new insights with every match and every week" - Shubman Gill on his leadership journey

In the aforementioned show, Shubman Gill also spoke about his mindset as a leader. He highlighted that as captain, it was his responsibility to understand how to bring out the best from his players.

Ad

He remarked that he wouldn't indulge in conversations with his teammates that often in the past, but that has changed since he was appointed as the captain of GT. Gill explained:

"I believe leadership is a continuous journey. You gain new insights with every match and every week. Different players bring different perspectives, teaching you not just about leadership but also about themselves. As a leader, the key is to understand what enables each player to perform at their best. Every player is different, and leadership is about managing them effectively. Knowing their strengths, weaknesses, and how to bring them back into form when they are struggling is crucial.

Ad

"The more you play, the more experience you gain through highs and lows, and that shapes you as a leader. It is essential to have one-on-one conversations with teammates. Initially, I was not the type to naturally engage in such interactions, but as a leader, it became a conscious effort. Talking to the players, understanding their mindset, and ensuring they feel valued is important. When a team leader reaches out, it instills confidence in the players and helps build a strong team environment," he added.

Ad

Gill's first campaign as GT skipper was an underwhelming one, with the side failing to qualify for the playoffs in IPL 2024. He admitted that overthinking had a negative impact on his performances in the season.

Suggesting that not thinking about captaincy while batting is the key, the 25-year-old elaborated:

"As a batsman, when you're on the field, you just need to focus on your batting. If you start thinking about your leadership responsibilities while batting, it can take you away from your best game. Batting is an individual battle between you and the bowler, whereas fielding is a collective effort. Leadership plays a bigger role in fielding and team strategy.

Ad

"When I bat, whether I am the captain or not, my job remains the same – to win matches for my team. Last year, there were times when I overthought things, which affected my performance. The key takeaway for me has been to separate captaincy from batting and approach my game with a clear mindset."

Shubman Gill and Co. will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their opening match of IPL 2025. The game will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday, March 25.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️