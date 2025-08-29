"I even said I'll play ahead of Muralitharan" - R Ashwin's stunning claim after announcing IPL retirement

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend Ravichandran Ashwin acknowledged that being ambitious and confident from an early stage in his career played a key role in his success at all levels. The Tamil Nadu off-spinner recently announced his IPL retirement, months after walking away from the international arena.Ashwin started his IPL career in 2009 with CSK, helping the franchise win back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011. He is also the fifth leading wicket-taker in league history with 187 scalps in 221 outings.Furthermore, Ashwin boasts an impressive international record, with 765 wickets in 287 matches across formats.Reflecting on his overall career days after announcing IPL retirement on his YouTube channel, Ashwin said (10:52):&quot;Had anyone said I would achieve so much at the start of my career, I would have been surprised. Yet, when you first try to make it big, the world will constantly oppose it, saying 'He's an overthinker, over ambitious and too big to fit in the glove'. I've heard many such about myself. However, if I am not ambitious about my own life, who will be? &quot;He continued:&quot;Even when I played for CSK, Muttiah Muralitharan was the off-spinner. When he was picked, many told me 'There is no way two off-spinners will play'. Unfortunately, I have this problem where I wanted to prove people wrong by trying to respond, 'I'll make them play two off-spinners'. I see that as my confidence. I've even said I'll play ahead of Muralitharan. That's not me belittling Muralitharan. It's just me trying to get to his level.&quot;Ashwin is the eighth all-time leading wicket-taker in Tests with 537 scalps, including a remarkable 37 five-wicket hauls.R Ashwin had a poor IPL 2025 season in his CSK homecomingRavichandran Ashwin endured a surprisingly poor IPL 2025 season with the ball for CSK. The franchise acquired him for ₹ 9.75 crore at the 2025 auction, marking his return to CSK after his first stint with them ended in 2015.However, Ashwin picked up only seven wickets in nine matches at a dismal average of over 40 and an economy of 9.12. CSK also finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 games.Following his first stint with CSK, Ashwin played for the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS), Punjab Kings (PBKS), Delhi Capitals (DC), and Rajasthan Royals (RR) from 2016 to 2024.