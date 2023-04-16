"I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these guys are doing" - Virat Kohli amazed by Rinku Singh's exploits against Gujarat Titans

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batter Virat Kohli admitted that Rinku Singh's onslaught against the Gujarat Titans left him in awe. The 34-year-old revealed that he can't even think of accomplishing what today's youngsters have.

Rinku Singh helped the Kolkata Knight Riders fashion a comeback of a lifetime when they needed 29 off the final over. The left-hander struck five sixes off the final five deliveries as the two-time champions chased down 205.

Speaking to Robin Uthappa on Jio Cinema, Kohli felt Rinku Singh's exploits were unbelievable and that it's incredible to see the transition happening so fast. The former RCB captain stated:

"What the youngsters are doing today is amazing to see. Look at this IPL, I couldn't even think of doing stuff what these guys are doing. Just the other night Rinku Singh hits five sixes in five balls, which is amazing & never happened something like that. Coming in and hitting five sixes in a row to win a match, I mean what level is this? So, that transition happening is great. It is great to see such youngsters coming up."

Rinku came across yet another situation against the SunRisers Hyderabad on Friday when chasing 229 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Although he stayed unbeaten on 57, the two-time champions fell short by 23 runs.

"I completely agree with that" - Virat Kohli on the importance of anchor role in T20s

Having played the sheet anchor role several times, the Delhi-born cricketer said people who haven't found themselves in the situation wouldn't know its importance. He explained:

"Yeah, for sure. I completely agree with that. There are many people who because they have not been in the same situation themselves, they look at the game differently. Suddenly when the powerplay is done, they will be like 'Oh, they have started rotating the strike.' I'm not thinking about strike rate. If situation demands, I can play at 230 strike rate and I can do this any day."

Meanwhile, Kohli earned the Player of the Match for his half-century as RCB beat the Delhi Capitals by 23 runs on Saturday.

