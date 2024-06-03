"I don't even want to watch the World Cup" - Riyan Parag makes staggering remark when asked to predict semi-finalists of 2024 T20 World Cup 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) batter Riyan Parag has dismissed making any predictions regarding the top four teams of the ongoing T20 World Cup by stating his lack of interest in watching the tournament. The 22-year-old enjoyed a terrific run in the recently concluded 2024 IPL season, scoring 573 runs at an average of 52.09 and a strike rate of 149.21 in 16 games.

Despite his heroics, Parag could not break into the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, thanks to the intense competition for spots on the national side.

In a recent chat with the Bharat Army, Parag was asked to pick his top four teams in the T20 World Cup to which he responded:

"It will be a biased answer (prediction on top four teams) but to be very honest I don't even want to watch the World Cup. I'll just see who is winning it at the end and I'll be happy. When I will play the World Cup, I will think about top four and all of that."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Team India will look to break an 11-year ICC title drought in the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA.

India will start their campaign against Ireland in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

"At some point, you'll have to take me, right?" - Riyan Parag

Expand Tweet

Riyan Parag recently stated his belief that he will eventually be selected to play for Team India.

After several mediocre IPL campaigns, the Assam-born cricketer enjoyed tremendous success at the domestic level ahead of the 2024 season.

In a recent interview, Parag was quoted by the PTI as saying:

"At some point, you'll have to take me, right? So that is my belief, I'm going to play for India. I don't really care when. [Even] when I was not scoring runs - I said this in an [earlier] interview as well that I am going to play for India. That is me believing in myself. That is not me being arrogant."

Parag's incredible IPL 2024 season saw him finish third on the run-scoring list, helping RR qualify for the playoffs.

However, a poor outing in the Qualifier 2 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) meant RR could not fulfill their dreams of winning a second IPL title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback