"I expect him to play but I love Shahbaz Ahmed" - Sanjay Manjrekar says Washington Sundar will play ahead of left-arm spinner

Sanjay Manjrekar has expressed his fondness for Shahbaz Ahmed but expects Washington Sundar to play ahead of the left-arm spinner in the first ODI between India and New Zealand.

The Men in Blue will face the Black Caps in three ODIs, with the first game to be played in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. With Axar Patel unavailable for the series, Shahbaz and Washington are the two spin-bowling all-rounders in the 16-member Indian squad.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan', Manjrekar was asked to choose between Shahbaz Ahmed and Washington Sundar as the likely spin-bowling all-rounder in India's XI, to which he responded:

"Considering that in the top five or six, they will have Devon Conway and Tom Latham, there is a tendency to play an off-spinner and I think Washington Sundar will play."

"Plus the fact that India are a bit concerned about batting depth and Washi just got a brilliant fifty in New Zealand. He got another thirty against Bangladesh. So I expect him to play but I love Shahbaz Ahmed."

The former Indian batter feels Washington will play despite the Bengal all-rounder's terrific record in domestic cricket, elaborating:

"If you look at his record, this guy is incredible, has a first-class average of 40, a List-A average of 40. So he is a player I like but I guess Washi will get the nod."

Langda Tyagi 🇮🇳 🚩 @BlackRumAndCoke Considering d number of lefties NZ has, it makes sense to definitely include one b/w Kuldeep & Sundar. Will India include both? I think d 2nd spinner shud take d ball away from right-handers. My vote is for Shahbaz (is a good bat) but b/w d 2, #TeamIndia wud prefer Chahal. Considering d number of lefties NZ has, it makes sense to definitely include one b/w Kuldeep & Sundar. Will India include both? I think d 2nd spinner shud take d ball away from right-handers. My vote is for Shahbaz (is a good bat) but b/w d 2, #TeamIndia wud prefer Chahal.

Shahbaz has a batting average of 43.93 and 43.94 in first-class and List-A cricket respectively. He has picked up 77 wickets in 24 first-class games and accounted for 38 dismissals at an impressive economy rate of 4.59 in 36 List-A matches.

"My vote will be for Washington Sundar" - Sanjay Bangar

Washington Sundar has played 13 ODIs thus far.

Sanjay Bangar also cast his vote in favor of Washington ahead of Shahbaz, reasoning:

"They (New Zealand) have quite a few left-handed batters and you want to play more bowlers who take the ball away from them. So my vote will be for Washington Sundar because he performed well in the last series as well."

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) head coach feels the franchise's player will have to wait on the sidelines for the time being, saying:

"He gives good depth to the batting. Axar Patel is also not present here, so you definitely need that depth. Yes, Shahbaz Ahmed has the ability but he will have to wait a little to get his opportunity."

Faiz Fazel @theFaizFazel Rohit Sharma said - " We've got All-rounders, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Shahbaz Ahmed is in the squad. Those are the guys who can bat as well and give us depth that we are looking for". Rohit Sharma said - " We've got All-rounders, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja and Shahbaz Ahmed is in the squad. Those are the guys who can bat as well and give us depth that we are looking for".

Washington has picked up 14 wickets at an excellent economy rate of 4.70 in 13 ODIs. The Tamil Nadu all-rounder has also amassed 212 runs at an impressive average of 35.33 in his seven innings.

