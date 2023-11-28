"I feel really bad for Rohit in particular" - Mitchell McClenaghan on Team India's 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia

New Zealand cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan empathized with Rohit Sharma following Team India's fall at the final hurdle of the 2023 World Cup against Australia.

Rohit led the side to 10 consecutive wins through the tournament before the defeat in the summit clash. Despite another quickfire knock of 47 from 31 deliveries from the Indian skipper, the Men in Blue mustered a below-par 240 in 50 overs. Australia hunted the total down comfortably by six wickets with seven overs to spare.

On the sidelines of the ongoing Legends League Cricket (LLC), McClenaghan responded to a query from Hindustan Times by saying:

"I feel really bad for Rohit in particular because I know how much preparation he puts into tournaments, and I know this would have been a big trophy for him to tick off. So from that point of view, I do place my heart, I feel, for how he didn't get the result that he would have wanted and what he probably deserved with how he has turned Indian cricket around in the last couple of years."

Despite India's inability to cross the final hurdle, Rohit Sharma enjoyed a tremendous tournament with the bat. The 36-year-old was the second leading run-scorer with 597 runs at an average of 54.27 and a strike rate of over 135.

"MI would be a goal of mine to reunite with that franchise" - Mitchell McClenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan helped MI win three of their five IPL titles.

Mitchell McClenaghan also responded to a query on his return to the IPL by stating his wish to reunite with his former franchise, Mumbai Indians (MI). The 37-year-old was part of the MI squad for five years from 2015 to 2019, helping them clinch three of their five titles.

While he reaffirmed his wish to continue pursuing coaching courses, the pacer admitted his desire to be a part of MI again.

"It's one of the common things get on Twitter, people asking when I'm coming back, but currently, I am going through my coaching courses, trying to learn more about that side of the game because it's a sport that I enjoy and a sport that I would like to be involved in going forward," McClenaghan said.

"So whether that goes locally back home or globally within the T20 circuit, and who knows? I mean, MI would be a goal of mine to reunite with that franchise, for sure," he added.

McClenaghan played 56 matches for Mumbai and picked up 71 wickets at an average of 25.39, including 14+ scalps each season from 2015 to 2018.

In the ongoing LLC, the Kiwi pacer is playing for the Manipal Tigers, who are currently on top of the points table with two wins in three games.