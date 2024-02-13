"I would go for Travis Head" - Sunil Gavaskar picks Aussie opener ahead of Aiden Markram as one of 4 overseas picks in SRH's playing XI for IPL 2024

Sunil Gavaskar reckons Travis Head will pip Aiden Markram to the final overseas position in the SunRisers Hyderabad's (SRH) playing XI in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

The Hyderabad-based franchise finished at the bottom of the table under Markram's captaincy in IPL 2023. They spent ₹30.80 crore to buy six players at the auction in December last year, including Pat Cummins (₹20.50 crore), Head (₹6.80 crore) and Wanindu Hasaranga (₹1.50 crore) as their overseas picks.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Gavaskar was asked about his preferred overseas picks in the SunRisers Hyderabad's first-choice playing XI. He responded:

"(Heinrich) Klaasen, with the form that he has shown, definitely comes in, that's one. Pat Cummins as the captain, he comes in at No. 2. I think you would want to look at Hasaranga because he will give you those good middle overs, that's three."

The fourth one is going to be the problem for them. Markram was their captain the last time around, or do you pick Travis Head? I would go for Travis Head. I think, Pat Cummins, if he is the captain, he also being an Aussie and having seen more of Travis Head, will go for Travis Head," the former India captain added.

Gavaskar noted that SRH can tweak their combination based on the conditions as the season progresses.

"So I do believe that would probably be the starting lineup. Then as the season progresses, see how the form goes, which opposition you are playing, which pitches you are playing, and then you can form your XI accordingly," he stated.

Markram didn't have a great time with the bat in IPL 2023, aggregating 248 runs at an average of 22.55 and a strike rate of 125.88 in 13 innings. However, he has led the SunRisers Eastern Cape to back-to-back titles in the SA20 league, which might tempt SRH to retain him as skipper for at least one more season.

"He could come in for some pitches" - Sunil Gavaskar on Marco Jansen's place in SRH's playing XI

Marco Jansen played eight matches for SRH in IPL 2023. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Sunil Gavaskar was further asked whether Marco Jansen won't get a place in the SunRisers Hyderabad's playing XI. He replied:

"He could come in for some pitches like say the pitch in Mumbai, which has got a little more carry, a pitch in Kolkata, where the ball seams around a little bit, and maybe in Mohali. These are the kind of pitches where he might get a game."

Jansen picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.88 in eight games in IPL 2023. Apart from him, the 2016 IPL champions have Fazalhaq Farooqi as an overseas left-arm seam-bowling option.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should SRH play Travis Head ahead of Aiden Markram? Yes No 0 votes