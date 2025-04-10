"I am going to be there with the team"- Ruturaj Gaikwad breaks silence after CSK coach says he is ruled out of IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings star Ruturaj Gaikwad has stated that he will be with the team despite being injured. CSK coach Stephen Fleming informed fans on April 10 that Gaikwad will no longer be a part of CSK's playing squad in IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury.
Gaikwad led CSK in five matches in IPL 2025, where the team registered one win and four defeats.
Fleming announced that MS Dhoni will return as CSK's captain for the remainder of the season due to Ruturaj Gaikwad's injury. Reacting to the development, Gaikwad said in a video shared by CSK on X:
"I am going to be there with the team, really support them. Definitely, I would have loved to take the team out of this situation. Some things are just not controllable and as I said, definitely looking forward to support the team from the dugout and hopefully, we'll have a great season ahead."
Gaikwad suffered the elbow injury during the match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on March 30. He played in the games against Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals while dealing with the injury.
"A young wicketkeeper leading the team, hopefully things will change"- Ruturaj Gaikwad hands the baton back to MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni handed over CSK's captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of IPL 2024. However, Gaikwad's injury has forced him to hand the baton back to Dhoni. Labeling Dhoni as a "young wicketkeeper," Gaikwad continued in the same video:
"Really gutted to be missing the future part of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury but thank you for your support until now. Yes, we have been struggling for a while, but now that a young wicketkeeper leading the team, hopefully things will change."
CSK will play their next match against the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11. MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the contest between CSK and KKR.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, including live scores, match schedules, points table & squad details for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT & PBKS