“I hope they can go on to achieve something really really special” – Rohit Sharma wishes luck to Harmanpreet Kaur-led MI for WPL 2023

Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) men’s team captain Rohit Sharma has wished good luck to Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. for the inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL 2023). He wants the women’s team to emulate men’s team success.

Speaking to the franchise, five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit said:

“The women’s Premier League is here and I am quite keen to see how the season unfolds. Especially for the Mumbai Indians who have done extremely well in the auction, getting some amazing players and they have got some really good support staff as well.”

He continued:

“Just want to wish them the very best for the season. I hope they can go on to achieve something really really special this season.”

Suryakumar Yadav was also elated to watch MI women’s team game in WPL 2023. He said:

“Aali re aali. Mumbai’s women’s team is here. We are looking forward to seeing you don the blue and gold and set the Women’s premier league on fire.”

Meanwhile, Dewald Brevis, who plays for MI and Mi Cape Town, is delighted to see the growth of Mumbai Indians.

He stated:

“Can’t wait to see our women representing Mumbai Indians out there on the field. It’s a very exciting time. The MI family is expanding day by day. Can’t wait to see you out there. All the best and go MI!”

Ishan Kishan and Tim David feel MI can lift WPL 2023

﻿Ishan Kishan further reckons that MI has all the players who can win the inaugural edition of the tournament.

He said:

“Hoping for many aali re moments on the field. We have got a massively talented team, stars everywhere you look and we know you have got what it takes to bring the cup home. So, all the very best to all of you.”

Australia’s Tim David believes that Harmanpreet Kaur, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, and Amelia Kerr are among the world’s best players.

He said:

“We have a brilliant bunch of players playing for Mumbai in the WPL. Amelia, Nat, Harman are all among the world’s best. Wishing you all the best of luck for representing our franchise and all the other players in the WPL. Wishing you all the best.”

MI squad for WPL 2023

Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Neelam Bisht, Jintamani Kalita, Sonam Yadav.

MI will play the WPL 2023 season’s opening fixture against Beth Mooney’s Gujarat Giants at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 4.

