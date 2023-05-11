"I have no idea what was going on in my head at that time" - Rahul Tewatia on his exploits against Sheldon Cottrell in IPL 2020

Former Rajasthan Royals star Rahul Tewatia has opened up on his mindset ahead of hitting five sixes against Kings XI Punjab's Sheldon Cottrell in IPL 2020. The southpaw suggested that his mind was blank and that he regretted not creating a record by hitting six sixes in an over.

Tewatia, promoted to number four with the Royals chasing 224, struggled to hit boundaries in his first 20 deliveries. The 29-year-old struck his first six in his 21st ball and clobbered five sixes in the 18th over when Royals needed 51 off 18 deliveries. They eventually won by four wickets with three balls to spare.

Speaking on ESPN Cricinfo's Cricket Monthly, he said:

"I have no idea what was going on in my head at that time. I now wonder how I missed the sixth six - maybe I was in two minds about what shot to play and didn't give my 100%."

When asked how he became the match-winner that his team requires, he revealed that it took relentless practice and being mentally strong to execute his plans.

"Practice, aur kya hai? Without practice, nothing can be achieved. The IPL is a stage where a player faces pressure very early. You realise immediately that a lot of people are watching the match. Now viewership numbers are being broken, with over 2 crore watching a game. So whatever you have been practising, you need to execute, for which you need to be mentally strong whatever the situation."

The 29-year-old's career turned around after those five sixes against the Punjab Kings and he has replicated that explosive form numerous times for the Gujarat Titans as well, who he joined in 2022.

"The freedom is the same" - Rahul Tewatia

Rahul Tewatia playing for the Rajasthan Royals (Image Credits: Twitter)

The leg-spinning all-rounder stated that the Gujrat Titans management asks him to go after the bowlers regardless of the number of overs left in the innings. Recalling the Mumbai Indians' game this year, he added:

"At this franchise, if I'm getting to play 20 balls or three, the freedom is the same. Even against Mumbai, there wasn't any message. In the 16th over of a chase, there are many things going on in the brain. "There are four overs left, which bowler should I target?" When there are only four balls, you don't have an option. You just want to give your best in those four balls."

Rahul Tewatia will next be in action when the Gujarat Titans take on Mumbai Indians on Friday, May 12 at the Wankhede Stadium.

