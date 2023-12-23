"I was just in awe of the way he cheered for everyone" - Chetan Sakariya recalls watching Shah Rukh Khan from close quarters for first time

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Chetan Sakariya is looking forward to meeting Bollywood superstar and team co-owner Shah Rukh Khan during the IPL 2024 season. The pacer was picked in the auction by KKR and will ply his trade in purple and gold next year.

Sakariya recently spoke about just how starstruck he was when he met the likes of MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli for the first time. He believes it will be the same experience meeting Shah Rukh Khan where the youngster will have no words to express his emotions.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Chetan Sakariya opened up on the first time he saw Shah Rukh Khan from real close when the pacer was a net bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020. He narrated:

"Really looking forward to meet Shah Rukh sir. I have met mega stars like MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in my life and it's just a great opportunity to see them carry themselves in public and observe their demeanor. So I will be starstruck when I meet Shah Rukh sir and I don't think I will have words for it.

"I have seen him from close quarters in the past when I was a net bowler for RCB in IPL in Sharjah. I was just in awe of the way he cheered for everyone in the nets and it's a big occasion to witness a mega star from so close."

Chetan Sakariya hasn't played together with Shreyas Iyer yet, but is a huge admirer of the KKR skipper's positive mindset. On this, he added:

"Shreyas Bhai has a different aura about himself. He is a calm personality and remains pretty sorted. He knows exactly what his game is and backs himself and that's what I admire about him.

"The team has always been balanced and this time, youngsters in the team like myself will need to step up. If we are able to do that then we will do really well in the IPL."

Chetan Sakariya on Team India motivation

Chetan Sakariya was impressive in IPL 2021 and was a part of the Indian team that toured Sri Lanka later that year. However, he has been nowhere near the Indian setup ever since and has also missed the domestic white-ball competitions this season due to a stress fracture in his back.

However, the left-arm seamer hasn't given up on his dream to play for the Men in Blue consistently and feels motivated looking at the current Indian players in the team. On this, he stated:

"Definitely any player who plays for India is an inspiration because each player has his own journey and struggles to reach the top and clinch the dream.

"So be it age factor of whatever, whenever I feel a bit low or a bit disappointed, I always look up to these players and push myself to keep working hard on my game and one day reach my goal."

He added:

"(Stress fracture in back) It was an unfortunate injury for me and it happened at a really wrong time in my career. But I just kept telling myself that whatever happens, happens for good.

"In the past six months, I have had time to reflect and work on my fitness as well. So I have just looked at it from a different perspective instead of getting disheartened."

After a lack of chances at the Delhi Capitals (DC), Chetan Sakariya will be hopeful that his stint with KKR marks the start of his comeback into the radar of the Indian selectors.

