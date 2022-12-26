Australian cricketer Cameron Green admitted that he didn't do much to earn a hefty Indian Premier League (IPL) contract presented to him by the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the auction. The towering all-rounder also suggested that despite the heavy windfall, things don't change too much, including his future goals.

Green entered the IPL 2023 auction at a base price of ₹2 crores as multiple franchises engaged in a bidding war to secure his services.

However, Mumbai prevailed as they shelled out ₹17.50 crores, making the youngster the most expensive Aussie player and second-most overall in the auction's history.

Franchise owner Akash Ambani later stated that Green fits their requirements perfectly. Speaking after Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, the West Australian said it all happened simply because he put his name forward in the auction.

"To be fair, I think I didn't do much to kind of earn that," ESPNCricinfo quotes Green saying. "I just put my name into the auction, and it just happened. It doesn't change who I am or how I think and all the confidence I have in my cricket. Hopefully, I didn't change too much."

The right-handed batter also revealed that Usman Khawaja reserved a special praise for him after the auction, continuing:

"I try and brush it all aside to be fair, I'm not trying to read too much into it. Uzzie has been onto me. He basically came up to me and said, 'I want to just let you know that it's all very light humour and just because I love you and I'm just so happy for you.' The boys were really good."

Cameron Green came into the spotlight after blasting two quick-fire half-centuries in the three-game T20 series in India earlier this year, striking at 214.55. Immediately after the auction, Green said he was in disbelief at having struck gold in his first appearance at the auction.

"It's a fixture that you point out at the start of the year" - Cameron Green on Boxing Day Test

Cameron Green after his maiden fifer in Test cricket. (Credits: Getty)

Following his maiden Test fifer to restrict South Africa to 189, Cameron Green said Boxing Day Tests are exceptionally special occasions; hence, he quickly shifted his focus to the same and added:

"Definitely the players can bring you back down pretty quickly. It's a good group that we've got at the moment. Everyone gets around you when they need to and can bring you back pretty quickly when they want to. I think everyone was focused on Boxing Day. It's a fixture that you point out at the start of the year, and you look forward to so now that takes your focus 100%."

The 23-year-old claimed his fifer by knocking over Lungi Ngidi. Australia were 45-1 at stumps on Day 1 with David Warner (32*) and Marnus Labuschagne (5*) in the middle.

