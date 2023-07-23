"I was just staring at him"- Shreyanka Patil shares details of meeting Virat Kohli, says she did not listen to what he said for first 2 minutes

Indian women's cricketer Shreyanka Patil played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Women's Premier League earlier this year. During the WPL season, men's team star Virat Kohli visited the team in Mumbai and gave them a pep talk after they lost five matches in a row.

Speaking with Sportstar, Patil shared the details of how she felt when she saw Kohli during the WPL season. Patil was not aware that Kohli would come there. Thus, she was shocked to see the Indian men's cricket team star in the RCB women's camp.

"Team meeting was just happening and I was sitting, watching what was happening. And suddenly, he walks through. And I said, 'Okay fine, someone must have come from the support staff.' And then I again saw. It was Virat Kohli. I was shocked," said Patil.

Sportstar @sportstarweb



@shreyanka_patil describing her meeting with @imVkohli is all of us



Read @ShayanAcharya's interview with the 20-year-old bit.ly/3XZyjtT pic.twitter.com/bLkF4G5cfg "Couple of minutes, what he spoke, I did not pay attention. I was just staring at him!"@shreyanka_patil describing her meeting with @imVkohli is all of usRead @ShayanAcharya's interview with the 20-year-old #RCB star

Patil was full of questions in her head when she saw Kohli walk into the room. She was so amazed that she did not pay heed to what he said in the first two minutes.

"I just thought, 'What is he doing here? Why is he here?' I was so shocked. Because we had lost 5 matches there. We were all little, not so much in a good space. So he came and I just kept staring at him. Actually, to be very honest, couple of minutes what he spoke, I really did not give attention to that because I was just staring at him," Patil added.

"I just had so many things going on in my head"- Shreyanka Patil says she learned a lot from Virat Kohli

Patil further mentioned that she was full of thoughts and questions initially, but after two minutes, she started listening to what Kohli said. The RCB women's star stated that she learned a lot from Kohli.

"I said, 'He is so fit. He is so calm here. Why is he so aggressive there?' I just had so many things going on in my head. I just couldn't stop thinking. Then, when I started listening to what he was actually talking, I learned so much," Shreyanka said.

Patil concluded by saying that Kohli's pep talk boosted the RCB women's team's confidence. Notably, RCB won two of their next three matches and ended above the Gujarat Giants in the points table.