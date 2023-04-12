"I keep learning a lot from him, different shots and having different mindsets which have really helped me" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on Jos Buttler 

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal has spoken about Jos Buttler's impact on him with respect to his on-field performances and mentality. The duo have forged one of the most destructive opening partnerships in recent memory and have played a huge hand in RR's formidable start to the season.

Jaiswal has scored 125 runs in three matches, with two fifties to his name in IPL 2023. He has translated his domestic form into the IPL, which has helped RR gather strong starts with the bat. So far, the IPL 2022 runners-up have scored 85, 57, and 68 runs across the powerplay in their matches.

Crediting Buttler for his improvement, Jaiswal told PTI ahead of their clash against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Wednesday, April 12:

“In the powerplay, as Jos always says, we have to have good intent and cricketing shots. I just try and follow that. I keep learning a lot from him, different shots and having different mindsets which have really helped me to improve my game as a player.”

Jaiswal added:

“Also, seeing him outside of the game, how he goes about in his life and what he does... I learn from all that and put it in my lifestyle to improve my career,”

Buttler is making a serious bid to retain his Orange Cap after beginning the season on a bright note. The England white-ball captain has smashed 152 runs in three matches and is currently ranked sixth on the run-getters list.

"It gives me amazing confidence of playing in different conditions" - Yashasvi Jaiswal on his domestic form

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏻🏏



#duleeptrophy Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to take over the world🏻🏏 Yashasvi Jaiswal is all set to take over the world 🙌🏻🏏#duleeptrophy https://t.co/YBeiEpVmUZ

The Mumbai-born batter had a prolific run on the domestic circuit in 2022-23. Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 315 runs in five Ranji Trophy matches while also scoring a memorable double hundred in the Irani Cup encounter against Madhya Pradesh recently.

Stating that all of his performances on the domestic circuit gave him the confidence to excel in the IPL, the youngster said:

"One hundred per cent, it gives me amazing confidence of playing in different conditions. I have been in different situations so many times and I have drawn confidence from it to go out and express myself,”

The Sanju Samson-led side will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight.

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal be the highest run-scorer among the uncapped players in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

Poll : 0 votes