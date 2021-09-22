"I knew I have death-over skills" - Kartik Tyagi after match-winning spell against Punjab Kings

Kartik Tyagi defended four runs in the final over as Rajasthan Royals (RR) pulled off a dramatic last-over win against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday.

With only four runs required and well-set Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram in the middle, experts ruled RR out of the game. But Kartik Tyagi nailed a couple of wide-yorkers to win the game by three runs. The young fast bowler stressed that he had the belief in himself to deliver in crunch situations.

Jasprit Bumrah @Jaspritbumrah93 #IPL2021 What an over, #KartikTyagi ! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR What an over, #KartikTyagi! To maintain a cool head under that kind of pressure and to get the job done, great stuff, very impressive! #PBKSvRR #IPL2021

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Kartik Tyagi said:

"I've always heard from everyone and also watched games in this format where strange things have happened. Today, I was fortunate to play a big role in something special. I was bowling a bit too short earlier, later worked on it consciously after getting a lot of feedback. I knew I have the death-overs skills."

Kartik Tyagi started the 20th over with a dot ball before conceding a single which brought Nicholas Pooran on strike. The 20-year-old then nailed a near-yorker length to dismiss the southpaw before bowling another three yorkers to win the game for Rajasthan.

"This feels really good" - Karthik Tyagi on match-winning performance

The young fast bowler from Uttar Pradesh didn't get a game in the first half of IPL 2021 owing to an injury. Returning to the IPL sphere, Kartik Tyagi showed his class, returning with figures of 2/29 from his four overs and conceding only one run in the 20th over.

The tall and lanky fast bowler, who was disappointed after missing out on the India leg, stated that he is happy to contribute to his side's victory.

Also Read

"I was injured during the India leg of the IPL and by the time I got fit, the tournament was suspended. Felt sad. So this feels really good. I have been talking to people over the years and they keep telling me that things keep changing in this format, so I need to keep believing," he concluded.

Rajasthan Royals play Delhi Capitals next on September 25 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Edited by Aditya Singh