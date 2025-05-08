"I know that is an attire worn in India” - RCB pacer explains the meaning of his name and its pronunciation amid IPL 2025 [Watch]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) seamer Lungi Ngidi recently explained the meaning and pronounciation of his name amid all the misconceptions ahead of their next match in the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ngidi hilariously claimed that he understands the short form of his first name means an attire in India and hopes to get one for himself too.

The South African pacer, who was bought by RCB for his base price of ₹1 crore, has played only one game which came against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, he played an integral role in Bengaluru's win, taking figures of 4-0-30-3, including two wickets in the same over.

Explaining the rationale behind his name in a video uploaded by RCB on X, Ngidi said Lungisani means means ‘Fix it’ and Ngidi is ‘A lock’ but was clueless about why those two words were put together. He elaborated:

"Hi guys, my name is Lungi Ngidi. I’ve heard lot of it pronounce it as Negidi. But I want to clarify it’s Ngidi. It doesn’t mean cold. My full name is Lungisani that means ‘Fix it’ and Ngidi is ‘A lock’.

"I have no idea why they put those two together but that’s pretty much my name. I know that is an attire that is worn in India and hopefully, one day, I will get one for myself. But for me, if my full name is cut in half and that’s how I got Lungi. But I realize it means something different here."

The 29-year-old started his IPL career with the Super Kings and also played for the Delhi Capitals. In 15 IPL games, he has taken 28 scalps at 17.07.

RCB out to confirm playoff spot as they face the Lucknow Super Giants

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. (Credits: RCB X)

Meanwhile, RCB will next face the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Friday, May 9, at the Ekana International Stadium. With eight wins in 11 matches along with 16 points, the Royal Challengers are second in the points table and should qualify for the playoffs should they beat the Super Giants on Friday.

With the two teams set to face in IPL 2025 for the first time, the Super Giants are under pressure despite playing at home. They are coming off successive defeats and have won only five out of 11 matches. Hence, a defeat on Friday is likely to officially knock them out of playoff race.

