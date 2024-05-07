"I don't know the mathematical situation" - Hardik Pandya on MI's playoff chances after 7-wicket win over SRH

Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Hardik Pandya asserted that he isn't aware of the mathematical calculation his side need to make it to the playoffs. The comments came after MI secured their fourth win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Playing for pride, Mumbai arguably played their best cricket of the season tonight (Monday, May 6) at the Wankhede Stadium. The five-time champions successfully chased down 174 runs in just 17.2 overs, riding on a breathtaking century from Suryakumar Yadav.

With the win, MI have moved one spot up to ninth place in the table with eight points from 12 games. They have two league games remaining and will look to end their campaign on a high.

When asked about their chances of reaching the playoffs, Hardik Pandya said at the end of the match:

"I don't know the mathematical situation we need to go through but happy with how we went today."

A content-looking Hardik also showered praise on Suryakumar, who has been an indispensable part of the Mumbai side in the past few years.

"SKY was unbelievable. More than him getting runs, him putting so much pressure on bowlers that even other batters get loose balls. He breaks you. He's evolved. Lucky to have him in my team. Hope to have many more such innings," he continued.

Suryakumar's unbeaten hundred earned him the Player of the Match award. He now aggregates 334 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.75 and a strike rate of over 175.

"I like bowling good areas and see how it goes" - Hardik Pandya

The MI skipper's below-par returns in IPL 2024 were a concern for the franchise as well as the Indian cricket team. This is especially considering the team leave for the Caribbeans later this month to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.

However, his recent returns with the ball will certainly make fans happy, just like the cricketer himself.

"My bowling - I do the stuff I do. I like bowling good areas and see how it goes. Today it was nipping around and that worked," Hardik added.

Hardik Pandya has picked up seven wickets in the last three games to take his tally to 11 wickets from 12 matches at an average of 29.82.

