“I know what to do with you next time we meet” – Sanju Samson mocks Shimron Hetmyer in his latest Instagram post

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain Sanju Samson is enjoying quality time off the field ahead of IPL 2023.

On Tuesday (January 31), Samson took to social media and shared a picture of a sports bike, wearing all black with the matching two-wheeler.

Samson’s RR teammate Shimron Hetmyer was quick to leave a comment. He tried to troll his skipper with a cheeky reply:

“Not a bad look for u @imsanjusamson… hopefully u no what to do with that machine.”

Samson then pulled Hetmyer's leg. He wrote:

“@shetmyer hahaha Hettie…yeah and I know what to do with you next time we meet !!” along with fisted hand sign emoji.

So far, the post has garnered over 2 lakh likes within five hours.

Sanju Samson last played for Team India against Sri Lanka earlier this month. He injured his knee while fielding, which ruled him out of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand.

A BCCI release stated:

“Samson hurt his left knee while attempting to field a ball near the boundary ropes during the first T20I and has been advised rest and rehabilitation.”

Sanju Samson-led RR buys nine players ahead of IPL 2023 season

Rajasthan Royals have bought nine players to strengthen their squad ahead of the IPL 2023 season.

Rajasthan Royals @rajasthanroyals



We'll see you in 2023. Locker room, locked in.We'll see you in 2023. Locker room, locked in. 🔒💗We'll see you in 2023. 👊 https://t.co/7jNvy7ZBHF

Players bought - Jason Holder (INR 5.75 crore), Donovan Ferreira (INR 50 lakh), Kunal Rathore (INR 20 lakh), Adam Zampa (INR 1.5 crore), KM Asif (INR 30 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (INR 20 lakh), Abdul PA (INR 20 lakh), Akash Vashisht (INR 20 lakh), Joe Root (INR 2 crore).

Players retained - Sanju Samson (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

It is worth mentioning that RR finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL. The Jaipur-based franchise will look to win their second trophy in IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes