“I would like to see myself as a leg-spinning all-rounder in near future” – Lucknow Super Giants’ Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi has experienced a meteoric rise from U-19 cricket to the senior level. The Jodhpur-born leg-spinner, who initially aspired to become a medium pacer, finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 U-19 World Cup with 17 dismissals and grabbed eyeballs with his fierce competitiveness.

Bishnoi’s stocks rose after he was snapped up by Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the mini auction for IPL 2020, and honed his skills under the watchful eyes of Indian spin legend Anil Kumble. Like Kumble, his strengths lie in his quickish googlies and stump-to-stump line, which have outfoxed many batters by cramping them for space. During his two-year stint at the Mohali-based franchise, Bishnoi captured 24 wickets in 23 matches at an average of 24.92, including the prized scalps of David Warner, Rishabh Pant and Aaron Finch.

Bishnoi’s domestic exploits helped him earn an India call-up earlier this year. He impressed everyone on his T20I debut against the West Indies at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, claiming two wickets (2/17) and winning the Man of the Match award. With wrist spinners being in huge demand in the shortest format, one can assume that Bishnoi’s name will be discussed when the selectors assemble to pick the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. Whether he eventually makes it will depend on his consistency from hereon.

This year, Bishnoi is representing IPL debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as their prime spinner. The KL Rahul-led side chose the then uncapped tweaker as a draft pick for ₹4 crore on their mentor Gautam Gambhir’s recommendation. Although the current edition of the cash-rich league hasn’t been as productive for him as the last two, the 21-year-old has admitted to receiving enough backing from Gambhir and Rahul.

Having played 12 matches, Lucknow currently stand second in the league table with 16 points (eight wins and four losses) and need one more win to officially book a playoff berth. On the eve of their next fixture against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium, Bishnoi spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about Gambhir’s role as a mentor, his interactions with Kumble, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan, and his ambition to become an all-rounder. Here are the excerpts.

Q: The IPL is a very stressful tournament with so many close matches and such a tight schedule. How do you unwind?

Bishnoi: The IPL is the most competitive league in the world, so the pressure is massive. We relax on off-days and keep ourselves fresh as the matches come thick and fast. For me, the best way to unwind is by working out in the gym and enjoying the recovery sessions.

Q: Gautam Gambhir, known as a bowler's captain during his playing career, was instrumental behind your selection as a draft pick. How does he motivate you after a bad performance?

Bishnoi: GG (Gautam Gambhir) sir was indeed a bowler’s captain during his playing days, and he supports the bowlers a lot even now. He always tells me to bowl aggressively because a team wins only when the bowlers have a wicket-taking mentality.

Q: You've interacted with several renowned leg-spinners like Anil Kumble, Yuzvendra Chahal and Rashid Khan in the IPL. What, according to them, are the areas where you can improve?

Bishnoi: I’ve learned a lot from Anil sir, Yuzi bhaiya and Rashid bhai. All of them have suggested that I should continue following the process I’ve done so far and back my strengths. In T20 cricket, self-belief is very important to reach your full potential.

Q: You’ve been a handy batter lower down the order, considering some of your youth performances in Sirohi. You are also a brilliant fielder. India lack a leg-spinning all-rounder. Would you like to see yourself in such a role in the future?

Bishnoi: Absolutely! I would like to see myself in such a role in the near future. I’m working very hard on my batting and will try my best to be a match-winner with the bat. Even if I can contribute 10 runs to a winning cause, I’ll be satisfied with my performance. I’m focused on improving my batting.

