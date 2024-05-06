"I am a little worried from an Indian point of view" - Aakash Chopra picks Rohit Sharma among Mumbai Indians players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs SRH

Aakash Chopra has noted that Mumbai Indians (MI) opener Rohit Sharma needs to be back among the runs in his side's IPL 2024 clash against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Mumbai on Monday, May 6.

With six points from 11 games, MI are placed last on the points table. They are virtually knocked out of the tournament, and only a miracle can help them qualify for the playoffs.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra chose Rohit as the first Mumbai Indians player in focus in Monday's game.

"I am first focusing on Rohit Sharma because in the last four games - Rajasthan, Delhi, Lucknow and the last game here vs KKR - I think his highest score is probably 11. This does not go well. He had a good start to the tournament, 300-325 runs were scored, struck a century as well at this ground but after that, he has just fallen off the radar. You don't want that," he reasoned (6:50).

"He has got out many times against left-arm seamers and here also you will get one in T Natarajan and possibly Jaydev Unadkat as well. So I am a little worried from an Indian point of view, not the Mumbai Indians' point of view as much. I want the Indian team's T20 captain to score runs," the former India opener added.

Rohit has aggregated only 29 runs in his last four innings in IPL 2024. Although he had an extended net session ahead of MI's previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was dismissed for a 12-ball 11.

"He keeps pushing himself down the order and that does not go well" - Aakash Chopra on Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has not been at his best with the bat in IPL 2024. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Picking Hardik Pandya as the second Mumbai Indians player to watch out for, Aakash Chopra urged him to bat up the order.

"At No. 2, will Hardik Pandya come to bat, that remains a big question. He keeps pushing himself down the order and that does not go well. I don't like it personally. These battles need to be won from the front. You will have to come to bat slightly up the order and show your batting ability," he said (7:40).

The cricketer-turned-commentator chose Jasprit Bumrah as the crucial bowler for the Mumbai Indians against the SunRisers Hyderabad.

"I am going with Jasprit Bumrah for a very simple reason. The last time these two teams met, 277 were scored, and he probably gave only 25-30 in his four overs. Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Reddy - you need Jasprit Bumrah to stop this powerhouse," Chopra explained.

With 17 scalps in 11 games, Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024 alongside Harshal Patel. The MI seamer holds the Purple Cap due to his much superior economy rate of 6.25.

