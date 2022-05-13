"I'll be cheering on" - KKR's Pat Cummins delivers heartfelt message after being ruled out of IPL 2022 due to injury 

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Pat Cummins is set to fly home after being ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hip injury.

The two-time champions will be without their star bowler for the remainder of the ongoing season. KKR bid farewell to Cummins by sharing a special video on their social media handles earlier today. The Aussie cricketer thanked the players and the backroom staff for their support during this year's cash-rich league.

KKR posted:

"Pat Cummins will miss the remainder of #IPL2022 owing to a minor hip injury. Have a speedy recovery, @patcummins30. We will miss you! 💜💛 #AmiKKR."

The 29-year-old mentioned that being with the team felt like coming home, as he had shared the dressing room with several players last year. He wished the team luck for their remaining games and hoped that they would make the cut for the all-important finals. Cummins said:

"I just want to say a huge thanks to everyone. It's great to be based out of a similar side to last year. It feels like you are coming back home. Thanks for looking after the family and to everyone, players, staff, the hotel staff. It's been a great 5-6 weeks. All the best for the last few games. I'll be cheering on. Hopefully, we make it to the finals too."

The Kolkata-based side are currently seventh in the IPL points table. They have five wins to their name from twelve matches so far in the tournament. KKR will finish with 14 points if they manage to win their last two matches.

However, their chances of qualifying for the playoffs will then depend on the outcome of other matches. The side will want to secure decisive wins as they look to better their net run rate of -0.057.

Pat Cummins in IPL 2022

The star speedster was released by the Kolkata franchise ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction. However, the team re-signed the player at the two-day event for ₹7.25 crores at the two-day event.

Pat Cummins featured in just five matches this season, picking up seven wickets. He made a significant impact with the bat during the side's clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) with his unbeaten knock of 56 off just 15 deliveries.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar